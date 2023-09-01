On Nov. 19, 2022, as Blake Corum prepared for the Michigan football team’s final home game against Illinois, he was struck by the overwhelming sensation that this was to be the end of a chapter in his life.

After three years with the Wolverines, two dominant seasons and ranking among the Heisman trophy contenders, the then-junior running back was preparing for what he fully intended to be his last game in Ann Arbor. He was going to end the season, declare for the NFL draft and move on to a new chapter of his life in football — one that included the possibility of being paid millions of dollars for his talents.

But with the feeling that he was nearing the end of something also came a slight melancholy.

“It was an emotional day,” Corum told The Michigan Daily. “Because, you know, that was gonna be my last time in the Big House, last time with the guys in our locker room and then walking down the tunnel and hitting that banner. So it was very emotional. I wanted to go out with a bang, and I was on my way.”

And Corum was. He had 100 yards and a touchdown before halftime, and there was no reason to expect that his performance, or his timeline, or really anything should change. Then, a defender hit him low, Corum fell awkwardly, and his plans went out the door.

Suddenly, a day that was supposed to be a bookend on an already storied career turned into the beginning of what would be a long, winding road to recovery. A road that Corum hadn’t asked for, and one that would come with mental and physical challenges he couldn’t yet anticipate.

But on the night of Nov. 19, 2022, Corum didn’t have time to dwell on the day’s emotional roller coaster — he had more pressing things to think about.

“I really wasn’t worried,” Corum said. “The next day I had my turkey giveaway. I was more so focused on that.”

James Corum — Blake’s father — wasn’t in Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines play the Fighting Illini. But the day after, James flew to Michigan to help Blake as he spent the afternoon utilizing his NIL funds to pass out 300 turkeys and 300 gallons of milk to families before the Thanksgiving holiday.

And if you ask James about what that day was like, he’ll describe it as an incredibly emotional mixture of pride and uncertainty.

“Every time we talk about this particular turkey drive I get goosebumps,” James told The Daily. “Literally, goosebumps in my body.”

At that point, neither James nor Blake knew what the future held. Initial tests and scans had come back somewhat positive, but there was tremendous uncertainty. Blake, for his part though, refused to let that show. Because as he saw it, the day wasn’t about him, or his injury, or what he needed. He would get to that soon. But this particular moment was about what he could give to others. And more than a holiday meal, or an autograph, Blake wanted to give people hope.

“No one would have blamed him if he had said, ‘Hey guys I can’t do this,’ ” James said. “Everyone would have understood. But he wanted to be out there, and as a father, at points it was hard to watch. He was out there giving out turkeys and kids would come up to him asking ‘Are you gonna play against Ohio State?’ and he’d tell them ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll be good, I’ll be ready,’ even when you know, he kinda knew that maybe he wouldn’t be. But he was doing it for them. He wanted them to have hope.”

As Blake handed out turkeys and assured his well wishers that he would be fine, he embodied a motto that Michigan athletic trainer Jason Williams describes as his “consummate professionalism.”

Blake, through his highs and lows, remains remarkably consistent. He doesn’t complain, or let emotion get to his head. He works. And that work ethic is all that he lets those around him see. In his mind, his teammates and his fans don’t need to see every up and down — they need a leader to look up to — and Blake works so hard that those around him have no choice but to follow.

“I’m not the guy having emotional roller coasters,” Blake said. “I could be having a bad day and you won’t know. Or I could be having a good day and you definitely gonna know. … But even if I’m having a bad day I’m still gonna smile, because I’m blessed, man.”

Regardless of Blake’s optimism and self confidence, some things just couldn’t be worked through immediately. After just two plays in the Wolverines’ contest with the Buckeyes, it was clear to Blake and his coaches that he wasn’t going to be able to play.

He wouldn’t touch the field again in the 2022 season.

Despite his poker face, despite his strength, despite the fact that Blake’s teammates reported that they never once saw him slack off or display any frustration whatsoever — it still took a toll.

“I talked about not being in a depressed state at first,” Blake said. “But after surgery, I’m on crutches for six weeks and I can’t lift. … Mentally, I wasn’t where I needed to be. I was just trying to get myself out of that hole.”

For Blake, he had to get over the feeling that this wasn’t how things were supposed to be, that this wasn’t the ending that his college career was supposed to have. He had to readjust, recenter and find purpose in the belief that contrary to every emotion he felt, this must be his destiny because it was the way things were.

“We flew out to California where Blake had the surgery, it was just us two for four or five days, and I knew he was hurting,” James said. “Sometimes, you know, as a young kid you question ‘Why’d this happen? How long is this gonna take?’ and I had to remind him that everything happens for a reason. We don’t know the reason right now. But trust me … everything is going to be OK.”

In a fashion only really possible for someone like Blake Corum, he didn’t just tacitly accept what most consider platitudes, he forced himself to believe that this was what was supposed to happen. This was where he needed to be — precisely because it was where he was, and he couldn’t change it.

Early on in his injury, Corum made a conscious effort to own his situation. Part of that was deciding for himself where he’d be the next year. He still could have declared for the draft and likely would have been picked — and influential voices were telling him their honest opinions on why he should do so.

“We went upstairs in (Harbaugh’s) office, and I went to him like ‘What would you do coach?’ ” Corum said. “And he was basically like ‘Shiiiit, if I were you I’d probably go. But it’s all about what you want. Do you want the money, or to say that you reached your dreams? Or you could come back, and I wouldn’t be mad either. You could solidify your legacy.’ ”

And so Corum had to decide what it was that he wanted. He considered his health, his draft prospects after missing the combine and the impact that graduating would have on his and his family’s life. In the end, he landed on Harbaugh’s second option. The one he “wouldn’t have been mad at either,” and Corum came back playing for his legacy.

With that out of the way, Corum had a newfound focus, and every reservation or frustration he had felt was gone. Instead, it was replaced by a reignited desire.

“There was a consummate approach to positive energy,” Williams, the trainer, told The Daily. “He doesn’t let negative things get in the way of his end goal. Yes he was injured. Yes he has to rehab. Yes he missed out on some games. But everything was ‘What can we do to get better?’ That was his daily approach, his weekly approach and now as he returns to 100%, he continues to keep that energy.”

But more than just keeping the energy, Corum became a figure who spread it. He watched and critiqued the incoming freshman running backs. He pushed his teammates as far as they could possibly go in the weight room. And in a rousing speech he gave just a few weeks ago, he tried to ignite his teammates with a story about a dog he’d named Savage.

“Everyone says they’re a dog, and that’s cool, but there’s a difference between a dog and a savage,” Corum said. “Back home I have a South African Boerboel and I live on a couple of acres, and every time I’d let him out, he’d sniff the whole property to make sure nothing was there. That’s what being a savage is, it doesn’t matter if it was a black bear … I’ve seen it all. He wasn’t a dog, he was a savage. And I was saying, when we go to the Big House, we don’t need to be dogs, we need to be savages.”

And for their part, his teammates listen. Freshman running back Ben Hall will list Corum as a mentor and hangs on his every word of his advice. Fellow captain Mike Sainristil told the media that nobody was guaranteed to be a captain — “except for Blake.” Everyone who speaks about Corum, his injury and his recovery will say that he has never, not once betrayed his savage mentality or been off his game.

But in the past nine months Courm has been thrown off. He’s had to recenter. He’s had to fight his way back. The entire time however, he never once let the demeanor or professionalism that others saw shift. Regardless of the frustration Corum felt at first, others never saw it because he knew that it wouldn’t have been productive for them.

“It didn’t affect my consistency, it affected my mentals,” Corum said. “It didn’t affect the way I handle or do work. It affected my mentals to the place where I felt that ‘I don’t feel like working out today.’”

Yet every time, Blake showed up. Even if he might not have wanted to, he put in the work to protect what he views as his legacy. That’s what he’s building. That’s what he’s protecting, and that’s what Savage would have done. So that’s what Blake Corum did.

On Saturday, Corum will run out of the locker room with his teammates, touch the banner as he enters the field and partake in all of the rituals he thought he’d done for the last time just nine months ago. Just as he was last year, Corum is again expected to be one of, if not the, central figure on this team. It’s a role he relishes.

Through injury, through faith that this is his destiny and with a savage mentality that he learned from his dog, Corum didn’t let a setback derail him — he pushed directly through it.

Nowadays, a funny thing happens if you ask him about his injury. He’ll respond with a statement that sounds so preposterous that it seems as if it can’t be true.

“I’m happy I got injured,” Corum flatly told the media Aug. 24. “… It taught me things. It gave me a new perspective.”

And whether anyone truly believes in that statement is beside the point, because Corum lives by that mentality. This season is Blake Corum’s destiny precisely because it’s where he is. It might not have been his destiny a year ago, or even a year before that. But it is now, and Blake Corum is refusing to look back.

That simply isn’t something that a Savage would do.