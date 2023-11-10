This story was updated Nov. 10 at 4:32 p.m. to include a statement from Michigan Athletics.

In an announcement released late Friday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced that Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended from in-game coaching for the remainder of the regular season for violation of the conference’s sportsmanship policy.

The conference had previously sent the University a notice of disciplinary action last Saturday, alerting it that the school was likely to face punishment. Michigan responded Wednesday with a 10-page letter refuting Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s authority to suspend Harbaugh under the conference’s sportsmanship policy without first completing an investigation. The letter also questioned the impact that the alleged sign-stealing operation could have had. But Friday, the conference responded with a public statement announcing that Harbaugh would indeed be suspended, and barred from being on-site during games.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan had been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition,” the statement read. “… As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University (of Michigan) football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season effective immediately. … For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies.””

While Harbaugh is suspended from in-game coaching, he will be allowed to continue coaching practices and all non-game activities.

Previous reports suggested that if the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh, Michigan would prepare legal action. That has now been confirmed by a University spokesperson. Now with less than 24 hours until Michigan faces No. 9 Penn State, and on a court holiday, it is unclear how quickly any legal action could be resolved or if it could occur before kickoff.

In a statement sent to The Michigan Daily by Michigan spokesperson Kurt Svoboda, the University made the following statement:

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered. Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed at the Commissioner’s rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation – one in which we are fully cooperating. Commissioner Petitti’s hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially. By taking this action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And, doing so on Veteran’s Day – a court holiday – to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile in impartiality. To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with Coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect.”

While the timeline for the University’s legal proceedings is unclear — specifically relating to whether Harbaugh will be coaching the Wolverines Saturday thanks to any potential legal action — what is clear is that the fallout from Michigan’s second major scandal of the year has thrown a wrench into its otherwise stellar season.

The Wolverines are 9-0 with a 366-60 cumulative score, but with Harbaugh suspended for the second time in a single year, the focus has moved away from football. Michigan will play on Saturday, but suspended by the Big Ten and awaiting legal action, Harbaugh may not be on the sidelines this weekend.

And if the Big Ten’s suspension stands — he won’t be on the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season as well.