This story was updated Nov. 16 at 4:09 p.m. to include a statement from the Big Ten.

Less than 24 hours before the two sides were set to face off in Washtenaw County court, Jim Harbaugh and the Big Ten reached an agreement of their own before going to trial.

Michigan Athletics announced that Harbaugh will accept his game day suspension for the remainder of the regular season, and the Big Ten closed its own investigation into Harbaugh. The suspension was a punishment for an ongoing NCAA investigation into a sign-stealing operation involving the Michigan football program. That investigation remains active.

“This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation,” a statement from Michigan Athletics read. “The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University’s support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field. The Conference has confirmed that it is not aware of any information suggesting Coach Harbaugh’s involvement in the allegations. The University continues to cooperate fully with the NCAA’s investigation.”

Harbaugh and the Michigan regents were supposed to go to trial Friday morning in an attempt to get a temporary restraining order against the Big Ten and its commissioner, Tony Petitti. Such a court order would have allowed Harbaugh to return to the sidelines. Even on Monday, Harbaugh spoke of his desire to take the matter to court to find a solution.

“I’m going to talk on Friday,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Just looking for that opportunity, due process. Not looking for special treatment, not looking for a popularity contest, just looking for the merit of what the case is.”

However, that court date will not happen since the two sides reached their agreement.

“The Big Ten Conference’s commitment to student-athletes, sportsmanship and the Commissioner’s duty to protect the integrity of competition will never waver,” the Big Ten said in a statement sent to The Michigan Daily. “Today’s decision by the University of Michigan to withdraw its legal challenge against the Conference’s November 10th Notice of Disciplinary Action is indicative of the high standards and values that the Conference and the University seek to uphold. The University of Michigan is a valued member of the Big Ten Conference and the Conference will continue to work cooperatively with the University and the NCAA during this process.”

With Harbaugh off the sidelines for the remaining games — on the road at Maryland this Saturday and at home Ohio State next week — offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will act as head coach. The change comes as Michigan sits at 10-0 and holds a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines are also eyeing their 1,000th win — the most of any program — against the Terrapins.

Notably, Michigan’s statement notes that the Big Ten did not have information that confirmed Harbaugh’s involvement, which Petitti had admitted in correspondence with Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel when the suspension was announced Nov. 10.

“We impose this disciplinary action even though the Conference has not yet received any information indicating that Head Football Coach Harbaugh was aware of the impermissible nature of the sign-stealing scheme,” Petitti’s letter read, made available by the Big Ten. “This is not a sanction of Coach Harbaugh. It is a sanction against the University that, under the extraordinary circumstances presented by this offensive conduct, best fits the violation …”

Harbaugh and Michigan might have felt the need to avoid the drama of a court case, but the result means that the Wolverines will have to carry on without him on game days. While they stated their confidence in that ability this week, Harbaugh’s suspension is nonetheless another hurdle for them to reach the championship aspirations they’ve held since the start of the season.

This is a developing story and will be updated as The Michigan Daily learns and confirms more information.