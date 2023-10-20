The No. 2 Michigan football team continues its intrastate rivalry with Michigan State on Saturday. The two teams are on very different trajectories this season, but each have plenty of motivators for a game that means so much in the Mitten State.

To preview the matchup, The Michigan Daily spoke with Jack Smith, a football beat writer for Michigan State’s student newspaper, The State News. The conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Last week, MSU got up to a big lead against Rutgers. What strengths did they show there in that earlier success that they can build off of?

It’s really come down to a momentum standpoint. Earlier in the season, the first two games, obviously you’re playing Central Michigan and Richmond, but the offense really kind of set the tone a little bit, especially going into the half. They started well all season, which has really been the issue for the team so far. But in the Iowa game for a little bit there, they kind of put together some rhythm and then the Rutgers game was different because obviously they scored 24 points going into the fourth quarter, and it was obviously the quarterback change. Katin Houser took over instead of Noah Kim, so that was a designed thing to kind of spark the offense and then that’s really what kind of propelled it.

Katin Houser started over Noah Kim last week, can you walk us through the QB situation?

Last week, we started to hear from press conferences from the coaching staff that there would be a little bit of a competition going into the Rutgers game. Noah Kim was not given the general starting position by the coaching staff going into Rutgers while in games previous Coach Barnett would be like, ‘Yeah Kim’s our guy, we’re going to start him.’ That was not the case going into Rutgers. So Noah’s injury kind of developed a little bit more under the radar. He didn’t even travel with the team to the Rutgers game, so he was kind of just on an emergency, if needed basis.

So Katin was kind of given that, and it was a coaching decision in order to provide a spark. That was pretty much the exact words of the coaching staff, it was to provide a little bit of a change of scenery at the position in order to try and get something going. So the quarterback decision as it’s described now is still a day-to-day choice, there’s no true answer yet. There’s no definitive answer as to who would be the quarterback come Saturday, but it seems pretty likely that Katin will get his second start, there was nothing to complain about with his play on Saturday against Rutgers, so it will probably remain that way.

What is MSU’s biggest strength and weakness on defense?

I’d say the weakness was probably the secondary. It’s all young guys, a bunch of sophomores, a bunch of freshmen that are getting time, especially where the program stands. It’s a bunch of new guys coming in so it’s a new unit, they’re seeing their first extended period of time in the unit, and the secondary is young. So I’d say that was the weakness earlier in the season, as of late they’ve been able to generate more takeaways, so they’ve definitely stepped up. I’d say as of late, the weakness has kind of been the pressure from the defensive line. There hasn’t really been a ton of sacks, there hasn’t been a ton of pressure. They kind of just allowed guys to sit in the pocket and be able to pick apart the defense.

In terms of people that have stepped up I’d say the linebackers played really well. Cal Haladay has been here for a long time and he’s one of the veterans on that defensive unit. I think he had a fumble recovery for a touchdown at Iowa that was kind of like the first huge play, that was one of the more important plays. So I say that his leadership presence and seniority presence is key.

How has the team adjusted to the coaching change?

What I’ve seen is different from what the public sees. Obviously they’re winless since the coaching change, 2-0 under Tucker’s presence and now since Harlon Barnett’s taken over they’re 0-4. … But it seems like the team has more of an identity now, they’re coming together and it really looks like they’re playing for a purpose, rather than just running around. It seemed like they were out of the loop in the first few games since the firing, so I’d say the team adjusted a little but better than you’d think. It doesn’t show and it doesn’t seem like they have, but the team has an energy now.

Score prediction and why?

Michigan knows how to put up points, I’m going to say 42-17. I know it’s a big margin, I don’t know if Michigan will score that many points, but the defense for Michigan State is young and inexperienced. Most of the guys playing this game for the Spartans haven’t experienced the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry yet, I think the emotion, the anticipation, some of them might not be quite ready for that moment yet.