HOUSTON — The Michigan football team’s expectations were always clear. It eyed a national championship or bust; it had unfinished business; it had a score to settle.

Now, the Wolverines have navigated a bevy of obstacles to make it to the National Championship it so aspired to reach. No. 1 Michigan is set to take on No. 2 Washington in a clash of heavyweights. One will leave the champion. The other will enter the offseason thinking about the inches and yards it couldn’t make up to win.

It seems as though the Wolverines left nothing on the table to get to this game. The hurdles were plentiful and major, with ramifications yet to be finalized. Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future is in question. Michigan is set to graduate the majority of its starters or otherwise send those eligible to the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, there are two NCAA investigations that have yet to be resolved.

None of that matters Monday, when the Wolverines take the field looking to make history. But what’s history without a little prognostication? 128 days ago, The Michigan Daily football beat all chose Michigan to lose, or not even make, this game. But a lot has changed since then. So, the beat sat down to predict how this game might go.

Daily Sports Writer Connor Earegood

Michigan should win this game, let’s be real here. It’s a deeper team, with a better run game and the most suffocating defense in the country. If you look at nearly any phase of the game, the Wolverines have an edge.

Except at quarterback.

Michael Penix Jr. is the kind of quarterback who can carve up even the best secondaries. Despite a weak defense creating the type of shootout games where nearly every drive is a must-score, Penix converted.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, haven’t been in one of those games this season thanks to their defense. In fact, the offense somewhat struggled last week against Alabama even though the defense shined bright in its biggest moment. While junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns, he and the run game couldn’t deliver consistently enough to move the chains.

You can point to special teams gaffes all you want for how close last week was, but the offense had every opportunity to bury the Crimson Tide and ended up punting more often than it should have — so much so that junior punter Tommy Doman ended up outpunting J.J. McCarthy’s arm. You can’t play like that against a Penix-led Washington and leave victorious.

There’s a big asterisk on my prediction because I’m hinging my decision on Penix’s dominance. Sure, one player can’t win a national championship. However, he can be enough of a difference maker that he can overcome his team’s weaker defense and lack of a run game. If he does, Michigan will leave Houston leaving its best, last chance at a national championship unconverted.

Final score: Washington 31 – Michigan 20

Daily Sports Writer Paul Nasr:

After as thrilling of a football game as you’ll ever see at the Rose Bowl last week, Michigan earned the chance to play a 15th game, that’s a lot of football! It means The Daily’s football beat gets to predict the winner of a Wolverines game for a 15th time, that’s a lot of predictions!

I’ve picked Michigan to win every game this year besides the Penn State game, and was proven wrong on that one. Anyone who picked Washington to lose any game this year would have also been proven wrong — who doesn’t love a clash of undefeated teams for the natty? Both teams are great, not losing is tough, but Michigan has the clear advantage.

Would I be totally shocked if the Wolverines lose? No, the Huskies are here for a reason — but at the same time, I really don’t see Michigan relinquishing control at any point in this game. I think the Wolverines strike first and stay safely ahead throughout. No matter how good Michael Penix Jr. and his offensive line is, and they are really good, it’ll take them some time to really get rolling against the Wolverines’ nation-leading defensive unit. Meanwhile, Michigan’s offense — although inconsistent — has proved it can find its groove against much tougher defenses than Washington.

It’s cliche, defense wins championships. But hey, this is a championship, so if that saying were to ever apply it’s now. I’ll take the Wolverines in this one.

Final score: Michigan 34 – Washington 24

Daily Sports Writer Charlie Pappalardo:

In my opinion, this game comes down to a few very simple things. I think Washington’s offense is better than Michigan’s. I think Michigan’s defense is better than Washington’s. And I think that the margin by which the Wolverines’ defense is better than the Huskies’ is larger than their offensive deficit.

Michigan’s offense has been imperfect at moments, but Washington’s defense has shown genuine and repeated flaws. To win with their offense, I think the Huskies would need everything to go right on offense, and against the best scoring defense in the nation, I just don’t see that happening.

I foresee a strong game from Penix Jr. I think Michigan drains the clock with long, run-based drives, and I just don’t think Penix can be perfect enough to make up for his defense’s shortcomings.

Final score: Michigan 31 – Washington: 24

Daily Sports Writer John Tondora:

Michigan wants to get in the mud. Washington wants to have some clean fun. The Wolverines live and die by a run-oriented offense and a nasty defensive line. They meet a Huskies team lineup with a Joe Moore award winning offensive line coupled with an elite set of wide receivers and a Heisman candidate quarterback. Neither team has seen a matchup quite like this thus far in the season.

On paper, it’s an electric matchup. Washington’s wideouts in Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan meet Michigan’s Will Johnson, Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil. The Wolverines’ Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will become all too familiar with an elite offensive line.

Penix will get his moments, so will Odunze and Co. That much is true. Even against a strong secondary, I expect the Wolverines to face the same treatment they found against Ohio State and Marvin Harrison Jr. Some plays will be made, no matter how hard Michigan may try. To say that the Wolverines defense, despite their elite status, shut down the Huskies, is inaccurate. For Michigan, it’s about slowing down Washington for just long enough, as it has been all season.

On the other end, Washington presents potentially a less-lauded defensive lineup, but one that has got it here nevertheless. Look for the Wolverines to lean even heavier into their ground and pound mentality, and perhaps for an offensive line to play with the spurn of knowing the group that took their trophy sits just a couple of yards away from them on the other sideline.

I think it’s a close matchup, but Michigan’s offense can do enough, and its defense comes as advertised.

Final Score: Michigan 34 – Washington 28