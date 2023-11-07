Five or six years ago as he tells it, Jim Harbaugh sat on North Carolina’s Bald Head Island with his brother, John. The siblings — both coaches — brought up the elephant in the room for every program builder: How long do you coach? When do you hang up the whistle?

So they asked their dad, Jack Harbaugh, a five-decade coach.

“He said, ‘I’ll tell you boys, here’s what you do: You coach as long as you possibly can. You coach until you get to the point where you don’t feel like you can coach another day, you can’t make another script, you can’t go out to the practice field,’ ” Jim said. “ ‘And that’s when you know, when you get to that point — coach for two more years.’ ”

It’s an apt metaphor for Harbaugh’s current situation.

The Big Ten sent Michigan a notice of disciplinary action, confirmed by a Michigan spokesperson. The allegations center around in-person scouting violations related to stealing opponents’ signs, which is also an NCAA investigation. Michigan has until Wednesday to respond to the conference-level allegations before the Big Ten presents its ruling on potential punishment.

Yet in the face of swirling rumors, the ninth-year Michigan football coach is nonetheless preparing for this week’s heavyweight clash against Penn State. Just as he has throughout this whole process, Harbaugh is keeping practices normal for as long as he can, even as the Big Ten continues its disciplinary process.

Last week, under pressure to act against Harbaugh, first-year commissioner Tony Petitti met with Big Ten athletics directors Thursday to discuss punishments. He also met with Michigan administrators Friday, including University president Santa Ono, who emailed Petitti a since-leaked letter earlier that day urging the Big Ten to wait for the NCAA’s investigation to conclude.

But according to Yahoo Sports, parts of that process have wrapped up. Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported that the NCAA findings did not link Harbaugh to in-person scouting, nor recording of opponents. Whether the Big Ten considered these findings is unknown.

That investigation centers around Connor Stalions, a seven-year volunteer coach who became a full-time analyst in 2022. Through various reports, Stalions was linked to the purchase of dozens of tickets to football games, as well as the hiring of associates to attend those games and record teams’ play call signals.

Most recently, Central Michigan launched an investigation Nov. 1 into whether Stalions attended its Sept. 1 game against Michigan State. Since then, the NCAA joined that process. On Friday, Stalions left the program in what was first reported as a firing but which Michigan and Stalions claimed to be a resignation.

Instead of heeding Ono’s advice to await the NCAA’s findings, the Big Ten gave Michigan its notice of potential disciplinary action, which The Detroit News reported occurred Saturday. Such a notice is a required step “at the earliest reasonable opportunity” before the conference can hand out any official punishments. Essentially, it’s a chance for Michigan to respond to the Big Ten’s charges before the conference determines how to proceed.

Michigan administrators appear ready for a battle over disciplinary measures. Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel released a statement Monday that he is reorganizing his schedule to handle the situation.

“I want to provide an update regarding my participation with the College Football Playoff Committee this week,” Manuel said. “I will not be traveling to our weekly meeting in Dallas but instead will stay in Ann Arbor, attending to important matters regarding the ongoing investigation into our football program.”

Needless to say, Manuel has a lot on his plate. Under the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy, Petitti can pursue different avenues of punishment. He can take what his conference calls a standard disciplinary action, which includes fines under $10,000 or suspensions of two games or less. He can also explore a major action, which exceeds those parameters and requires approval from the conference’s Joint Group Executive Council. However, any Michigan-affiliated members of the council will be replaced with a representative from another school should a vote occur involving the Wolverines.

According to multiple reports, Michigan plans to pursue legal action should Harbaugh be suspended, but that might not be so simple. The Big Ten sportsmanship policy outlines that both standard and major disciplinary actions are “not subject to appeal,” so any pushback instead has to occur in the courts. This could cause a messy and prolonged battle for both sides.

The situation has already gotten messy in other ways. Larry Lage of the Associated Press reported Monday that a former employee of another Big Ten team claimed they were hired to steal Michigan’s own play call signs with information drawn from a variety of Big Ten teams. That ex-staffer told Lage that they provided Michigan with records of their involvement in the sign-stealing, including text logs. Apparently, they shared these documents because they hoped it would help Harbaugh fight discipline for what they perceived as Stalions going rogue.

Much like the situation for Michigan, these records could lead to another investigation into potential violations for involved parties.

You don’t have to read between too many lines to see the situation is rapidly proceeding. Harbaugh couldn’t have predicted his current mess six years ago when he considered his coaching future. But just like then, he’s not ready to hang up the whistle just yet.

Whether a suspension forces him to do so temporarily could define his team’s season.