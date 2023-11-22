There’s a lot that could derail the No. 3 Michigan football team right now. In an undefeated clash with No. 2 Ohio State that will decide the Big Ten East, the Wolverines are without head coach Jim Harbaugh due to a suspension. They’ve seen their once dominant offensive line become markedly average. And to top it all off, their quarterback has been playing hurt.

But that quarterback — junior J.J. McCarthy — just might be part of the solution. Last year, he put up 263 yards and three touchdowns en route to a road upset of the Buckeyes. As Michigan looks for the three-peat, it will rely on the signal caller who captured last season’s road win.

Simply put, McCarthy has done it before. Now, he’s trying to do it again.

“I think experience is one of the greatest edges you can have as a player,” McCarthy said Monday. “And just going into last year that first drive, just all those emotions that were creeping in. It was something I’ve never felt before. So now it’s predictable, therefore manageable, and I’ll know how to handle my emotions and get them down to where they need to be.”

But doing it again is a whole other story. While McCarthy might be more familiar with what lies ahead, he is hindered by a multitude of factors affecting his present.

For example, his offensive line is nowhere near as dominant as it has been the past two Joe Moore-winning seasons. The offensive dynamic has also largely changed, with McCarthy making more passing plays than usual up until the last two weeks. While McCarthy proved he could do that earlier in the season, recent struggles have called his play into question. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in a month, and a lower body injury limited his mobility at times last week in a far-too-close win over Maryland.

“Last week it was a little bit rough,” McCarthy said when asked about his health Monday. “But you know, I’m doing fantastic right now. Treatment’s been great. And yeah, we’ll be ready to go.”

Michigan knows the disadvantages it faces heading into The Game, and it’s working on minimizing them. Acting head coach Sherrone Moore addressed how his team needs to work on executing plans for pass protection, route running and completing passes in his Monday press conference.

He and McCarthy also know they need to get on the same page as a coach and quarterback, both in expectations and in the game plan. McCarthy’s abilities afford him a vast pre-snap menu, as quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell put it in October. Keeping him reeled in enough to be effective but also balanced enough to be dangerous — that’s the balance they’re trying to find with Moore’s responsibilities spread so far.

By understanding what he will see from the Buckeyes, McCarthy can better prepare himself for the split-second decisions he’ll have to make against them. That doesn’t completely preclude a poor performance, but his preparation could help prevent one.

The time for McCarthy to reach his usual level of play is urgent. If the Wolverines’ staff can’t get most aspects in check for The Game, then the Buckeyes could exploit their weaknesses.

So, they turn to McCarthy, one of their biggest strengths when he’s at full capacity. If he can fully recover from his injury or otherwise play through it, he’s the type of playmaker needed to torch the Buckeyes’ top-three defense. Sure, his play can be erratic — like his interception against the Terrapins. But Michigan is willing to take that risk.

“Let him be him. Let him be him,” Moore repeated. “When you got a really good player, you can’t put the handcuffs on and you gotta let him play. He made the mistake and he learned from it and he won’t make it again. So that’ll be huge for us as we go down the stretch.”

McCarthy has played freely before, like when he beat Ohio State last season with multiple big touchdowns. If he can rekindle that sort of performance, that could overcome the offensive line struggles, player injuries and coaching changes that Michigan has sustained in recent weeks.

Because McCarthy is right — experience is an advantage. As everything else changes off the field, a quarterback having familiarity with the opponent can help compensate for it.