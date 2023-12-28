LOS ANGELES — Bowl season in college football presents a unique opportunity for preparation that is unavailable to teams at any other point in the season. With an entire month, teams have the ability to rest more, practice harder and crucially, study opponent-specific film for longer.

But for No. 4 Alabama, the amount of time that it has to watch film isn’t the only thing that has changed ahead of the Rose Bowl. Given the Wolverines’ high-profile sign stealing scandal, the Crimson Tide have changed how they watch film as well out of an abundance of caution.

In interviews early Monday morning, several Alabama players mentioned that they have stopped taking their tablets home, no longer watch film individually and cannot watch film on their own iPads. For the Crimson Tide, everything film related in the past two weeks has been done either on-site or in a group, a change from the Catapult app that they had used all year for film.

While some players were not specific as to why the change had been made, only mentioning it as a precaution, others were more willing to point fingers at the scandal that has clouded No. 1 Michigan’s season.

“Catapult systems that I guess they would’ve taken signs from, (the coaches) made it down for the playoffs because of that,” Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond said. “… They was like, I guess looking at other people’s play calls and their hand signals for the first eight games, so we were able to watch film as a team, but personally we can’t watch film.”

The Wolverines’ sign scandal, which rocked the college football world in late October, centered around former Michigan off-field analyst Connor Stalions and his alleged use of improper techniques for sign stealing. As a result, the Big Ten suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh late in the regular season and forced him to sit out the last three games of the Wolverines’ regular season.

Despite the drama of the scandal, attempted legal actions and even missing their coach, the Wolverines survived the immediate fallout and notched their two biggest wins of the season during that stretch. But the Crimson Tide’s precautionary measures make it clear that a reputation has stuck.

“You know, what Michigan is known for,” Alabama running back Jase McClellan said. “What they have out there. Just the play-call stealing.”

Generally, no coach would limit how much a player studies for a contest. But Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his film staff have chosen to prioritize caution.

“We just didn’t want to take no chances,” Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham said. “This is a really big game. … We’re just taking another precaution to make sure we’re all good. You don’t want to put yourself in a situation that might cost you.”

For the Crimson Tide, even if they believe high-level attempts at sign stealing are unlikely, the trade off is still in their favor to add security measures. Latham, McClellan and Bond all described the change as a positive one that has brought them together, and have said that it hasn’t impacted how much film they watch.

However, it still is a big change.

“We still watch film as a group together, we do it before we do anything,” Latham said. “It’s just a different way to watch film. … If anything I watch (film) more intricately now because I know I can’t later.”

While Latham, Bond and McClellan were willing to describe the change in depth, other of the Crimson Tide’s players and staff chose to keep the matter closer to the vest. Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees declined to get into specifics.

“I’m not gonna get into the whole film, sign stealing, I’m not talking about it,” Rees said. “… It’s just not my area to talk on.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, for his part, also didn’t acknowledge any change to the Crimson Tide’s film schedule.

“I watch film all day,” Milroe said. “That’s something that I’ve done, because the biggest thing was to try to be most prepared for all situations in the game. So I’m watching film as much as possible. I can’t really speak on that.”

While Milroe and Rees didn’t acknowledge any changes or any focus on the Wolverines’ sign stealing scandal, the words of Bond, Latham and McClellan make it clear that The Crimson Tide are taking a new, more protective approach to film heading into the Rose Bowl.

And Whether borne out of precaution or paranoia, Alabama’s change in its approach to film security has acknowledged Michigan’s scandal, and its new reputation.