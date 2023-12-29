LOS ANGELES — It’s fitting that before the 2024 Rose Bowl, Colston Loveland is getting his flowers.

From his No. 1 Michigan football team to his opponent in No. 4 Alabama, the sophomore tight end has earned ample praise for his ability to impact the game as a run blocker and receiving threat. Ahead of a College Football Playoff game in which his abilities could help his Wolverines reach the national championship game, the Crimson Tide defense is paying ample attention to neutralizing Loveland’s talents.

“Coach (Nick) Saban is the best that’s ever been — that I’ve been around — at being able to take what you do best, and take it away,” Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said Friday. “Not with just one pitch — ‘Okay, we’re gonna throw a fastball at this.’ He’s got a curveball for it, another ball for it, a slider for it, a curveball for it. And so (the tight end is) taken away because he’s changing leverages. You know, (Saban has) got a gift for that.”

That ability to shut down strengths applies to Loveland, too, as Saban hinted at doubling Loveland earlier this month. But for Michigan, getting production from its tight ends matters all the more because of how stout Alabama’s defense is in the secondary. Against cornerbacks like Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, the Wolverines’ wide receivers have a tough test ahead of them to get space downfield and make a play. Tight end play offers the opportunity for Michigan to open up more versatile receiving threats, forcing the Crimson Tide to adjust on the fly when Loveland runs a route.

The Wolverines are no strangers to facing a tough secondary, namely Ohio State’s top-ranked pass coverage unit. The results from that game — a team-leading 88 yards from Loveland — show how important he can be to beating a skilled secondary, and that’s ignoring the resulting impact on the receivers when Loveland draws attention.

But as much as Michigan has proven it can adapt against firm pass defense, the Crimson Tide have proven they can shut down elite tight ends, too. In the SEC Championship against Georgia, they limited star tight end Brock Bowers to five catches for 53 yards. The Bulldogs — then the No. 1 team in the country — didn’t get more production out of their wide receivers, and they lost a narrow 27-24 game.

Such a performance illustrates what might be in store for Loveland and his wideout teammates. While Bowers’ production was respectable and led his team in receiving, it wasn’t the type of solo effort that could single-handedly win a game. It’s difficult to completely negate a star, but Alabama has shown it can dim one.

“I think playing Georgia helped a lot because they used their tight ends a lot,” Alabama safety Malachi Moore said. “And so it’s kind of like having the same mindset of going from Georgia to Michigan, and their style of offense focusing on their tight ends a lot. And it’s just something that we gotta be on the lookout for and just communicate and make sure we’re executing the right call.”

Bogging down Bowers isn’t a one-for-one comparison to potentially limiting Loveland because there are traits unique to each player that shape their impact. While Bowers is a bruiser who makes his living with yards after the contact, Loveland shows an aptitude for running slick routes to find space downfield. He’s also a talented run blocker, and he finds himself involved in a higher proportion of Michigan’s trick plays. He’s a playmaker, simply put, and that makes it all the more important that the Wolverines can get the ball in his hands. Judging by their ample praises, the Crimson Tide know that’s the case.

“It’s cool to get noticed,” Loveland said Friday. “(The Crimson Tide) gotta do whatever they gotta do, it should open up other things too. I’m ready for a great challenge, it’s gonna be a good challenge. They’ve got some good safeties, they’re gonna have a game plan. But yeah, I think I could be an X factor in this game.”

With all the chips on the table as Michigan battles for its first College Football Playoff win in three tries, it needs Loveland to be the impact player that everyone has chalked him up to be. He might be getting his flowers now, but the Wolverines need him to earn them in the Rose Bowl, too.