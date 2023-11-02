Last December, when AJ Barner was in the transfer portal, the No. 2 Michigan football team’s tight ends coach Grant Newsome was candid with him.

While recruiting the now-senior tight end, Newsome told him exactly where he needed to grow.

“I told him (run blocking was) where his game needed to improve,” Newsome said Wednesday. “He’s obviously a massive individual, massive human being, yet there was still improvement to be made. … He’s embraced that.”

And for Barner, the emphasis on old-school blocking tight end play wasn’t a deterrent, but instead, something that drew him to the Wolverines. From his time in high school, Barner was used to the gritty, blocking first style that was expected of him at Michigan. In fact, throughout his high school career, Barner only caught a total of 15 passes and was used almost exclusively as a blocker on the offensive side.

“What he loved about transferring to Michigan (was that) we did a lot of on-line tight end stuff (in high school),” Barner’s high school coach Bob Mihalik told The Michigan Daily on Oct. 11. “That was part of the attraction of going to Michigan, was​​ that they did some old school stuff.”

But in Barner’s previous years at Indiana, his role changed from his time in high school. In his transition to college, Barner emphasized his receiving role, and he posted the numbers to back that up. With 42 receptions and four touchdowns in his sophomore and junior years with the Hoosiers combined, Barner made a name for himself as a downfield threat.

“At my previous school I was always kind of thought of more like a passing target and whatnot,” Barner said. “Some people would always question me about my blocking. So it’s cool that the script’s kind of flipped.”

However, more than just flipping the script on Barner and transitioning him back to a primarily blocking role, Newsome is trying to help Barner rewrite his story entirely. He’s not trying to make Barner a specific type of tight end with a particular forte — he’s trying to make him a complete one.

And recently, Barner has shown flashes of what that could look like.

Throughout the first half of the season, Barner was a mainstay on the offense, though primarily in a blocking role. But with a monster eight-reception, 99-yard game against Michigan State, Barner nearly doubled his numbers in relevant receiving categories and notched his first touchdown of the year. All while maintaining his level of play as a blocker that has led Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to label him as the “best blocking tight end in the country.”

Barner’s impact was clearly demonstrated in the passing game for the first time. In Newsome’s mind, the result was what he and Barner had been looking for, a moment when Barner demonstrated that his game was complete. And for Newsome, a complete game combining blocking with involvement in the receiving game matters more than big statistical performances. Because Newsome recognizes that those games will be rare in a high powered offense.

“I had a friend (tell) me: ‘Oh the tight ends are taking off’ — That’s who they’ve always been,” Newsome said. “It’s just, you’ve got eight-nine guys who are elite, high level players on each side of the ball. Some weeks you’re gonna be a bit quieter just because of the nature of the game.”

While Barner may not immediately follow up his career-best game with another massive statistical performance, that isn’t his sole focus.

Against the Spartans, Barner showed that he could be a receiving threat, but he has also made it clear that he has no problem as an old school blocker. And with his first major receiving performance two weeks ago, Barner has shown that doesn’t have to just be a blocking tight end or pass catching one for the Wolverines: he can be a complete one.

And that’s something Newsome and Michigan can always use.