The No. 3 Michigan football team finds itself asked a lot of questions lately that it cannot or will not answer right now — which only makes the answers it does give more important.

After a 41-13 win against Purdue on Saturday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh declined comment to questions about rumors that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is being urged to punish Harbaugh for an ongoing sign-stealing scandal that alleges the Wolverines have stolen play call signals from more than 30 other teams.

“How can I — I’m not allowed to talk about him, not talking about him,” Harbaugh said about Petitti. “You know, I really want to talk about the game.”

As he struggled to respond, though, a real answer slipped out. Cue some of his real thoughts:

“And the guys are such stalwarts,” Harbaugh continued. “And the comments keep coming about you know, why they’re good, how they’re good. I mean, they’re just good — if you know football and you watch our guys play. And I’ve said it before, there’s 20, 22, 23 guys that will be playing on Sundays next year. I truly believe there’s another 30, 35 right behind them that will return and others that will be developing and it’s just really good players. If you know football, I mean, just watch the game. Turn on the tape. That’s why they’re so good. They’re good at it.”

As accusations that Michigan illegally stole signs piled up, discourse arose that credited the Wolverines’ recent three-year turnaround to the alleged advantage. In the process, the accusations called into question the veracity of Michigan’s top-ranked defense.

That dismissal bothered Harbaugh enough that in a time when his M.O. is to stay as silent as possible and not risk another NCAA violation for speaking out, he managed to go to bat for his players at the podium while still staying mute about anything directly related to the allegations.

Harbaugh supporting his players isn’t all that surprising, especially when he’s facing questions himself. Before the first game of his self-imposed three-game suspension for recruiting violations, he called upon the NCAA to consider revenue sharing with athletes during an Aug. 28 press conference. And this time, as Big Ten athletics directors reportedly call for him to be suspended before an NCAA investigation concludes, he implored folks not to question his players’ skill.

Meanwhile, University president Santa Ono has implored Petitti to avoid suspending Harbaugh until the due process of an investigation can be followed. In an emailed letter leaked to the media before Saturday’s game, Ono stressed to Petitti that the media firestorm surrounding the sign-stealing allegations has all but assumed Michigan and Harbaugh’s guilt.

Why this came as an email is unknown — Petitti was in Ann Arbor this weekend for the Big Ten field hockey tournament, as was Ono who appeared on the sideline during Michigan’s game. But regardless, the message shows the tricky situation the Wolverines find themselves in.

Regardless of the intent behind his appearance, Ono’s support was “really appreciated” by Harbaugh, as well as his players.

“He’s always supported us from the outside, you know, dealing with all this stuff upstairs that we don’t even know what goes on,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “We just know he’s always got our back and just know having that feeling is tremendous.”

McCarthy isn’t alone in that the majority of people don’t know what has happened behind closed doors this week. The rumored Big Ten ADs meeting and the resignation of alleged sign-stealing ring leader Connor Stalions — first reported as a firing — have only complicated this situation.

Whether Big Ten sanctions are on the table is currently a mystery, even if Harbaugh was asked about that postgame and said he was “not in a position to answer that.” When Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel appeared at the postgame press conference and reporters gathered around him, he maintained a no comment, too.

They can stay silent, but at the end of the day, Michigan’s program is cast in an unwanted spotlight for the sign-stealing scandal. And according to players, that has pushed them closer together. Whether from Ono or themselves, they’re trying their best to block out the noise that comes with every news drop and every press conference.

“To be honest, we don’t care what outside people say,” junior running back Donovan Edwards said. “All we care about is what people at Schembechler Hall say, and that’s the people that are there on a day-to-day basis. That’s the people who actually know what’s going on inside of Michigan football, you know. Like you guys (media) could say y’all know so much about Michigan football, but in reality y’all don’t. I don’t even know if y’all know how to block up an inside zone scheme.

“But to the point, like we don’t gotta prove nothing to nobody. Just keep doing what we’re doing and that’s going to take us very far, as it has so far.”

How far they can go is in his team’s control, unless disciplinary measures from the NCAA or Big Ten change that. As the situation only gets more complicated, that makes even the smallest moments of clarity — like the post-Purdue press conference — even more important.