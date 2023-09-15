Deep in the recesses of Schembechler Hall, I had tentatively made Michigan director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert an offer.

In lieu of an interview, I half-jokingly, half-seriously, half-hopingly asked if I could see the coach in his element. I wanted a workout.

At most, I expected to meet somewhere in the middle. Maybe he could give me a couple of exercises, or even the program for the day. Something I could take back to the on-campus Intramural Sports Building to catch a glimpse into the system that has empowered the No. 2 Michigan football team to consecutive Big Ten Championships.

Herbert quickly rejected the suggestion.

“I’m not going to give you this half-hearted experience,” he said. “I do not represent that mentality in any way.”

Instead, Herbert stressed that if a workout was what I wanted, a workout is what I would receive. Emphasizing that I’d be treated just the same as any coach or player that walked into the building, he didn’t mince words:

“I do things one way.”

All the way? I asked.

“When needed,” he said. “But, you’re not going to spend time with Coach Herb’ and go: ‘oh, yeah, that was a half assed experience.’

“I cannot conduct my business that way.”

***

Courtesy of John Tondora.

Stepping out into the gym, entering into a facility with enough dumbbells, squat racks and benches to make any bodybuilder weak in the knees, the real interview had suddenly begun. Herbert has two offices, each of them just as important. One is a desk and four walls, while the other is a 280,000 square foot performance center — complete with a massive screen that plays highlights of Michigan’s upcoming opponent 24/7.

For my first exercise though, the only strength machine I’d need was Herbert himself.

Instructing me to lay on the floor, Herbert demonstrated an isometric neck exercise. Designed to protect one of the most vulnerable areas of the body, Herbert puts every member of his team through the task. Strengthening the neck is necessary practice in a sport where head-on collision is so prominent. The stronger the neck, the safer the head and body.

Picking my head up off the ground and tucking my chin in, Herbert pushed on my forehead for 30 seconds, gauging resistance to match my fatigue. Unlocking muscles I didn’t know I had, as the exercise ended, I asked where on his neck strength scale I’d fall.

“Probably 150 to 220,” he answered.

The scale goes upwards of 1300. I couldn’t help but chuckle.

“That’s ok though,” he responded. “I’m not sitting here like, ‘you’re weak, you suck’ — no, no. That’s just your starting point. Now what happens after you partner up with Coach Herb’ week after week and then you get back and test and your in the mid-300s, low 400s?”

His cadence provided a reassurance that I came to learn was no facade. For Herbert, it doesn’t matter where his students start. Whether they’re a 160-pound student-journalist, or 325-pound defensive lineman, Herbert prides himself not only on the eventual physical transformations that he elicits, but the mental ones too.

***

Herbert’s pen and paper office is the epitome of himself. Neatly organized and minimalist, it mirrors how he goes about his business. It’s a mentality that paved the path for his interim promotion to start this season. For the first three weeks of the Wolverines’ season, Herbert has adopted a new title — associate head coach.

Nevertheless, to know Ben Herbert is to know that a title won’t change him in the slightest.

It’s an outlook he tries to instill in each and every one of his players. For as physically strong as any athlete can be in the weight room, the strongest flex is the muscle that none no one can see.

“How you do things — the emotional stability that you have day in and day out regardless of circumstances — is a superpower,” he said.

Whether his players are eking out one final rep on the pull-up bar, or staying calm under third-down pressure, Herbert often takes his role as a strength director to new heights. Good physiques aren’t the best trait to come out of a wait room — good habits are. Herbert asks of his players:

“Can you repeatedly do what you’re capable of doing?”

It may sound like an easy task at face value. For those students outside of Schembechler Hall, the day-to-day of college life comes differently. Whether studying in quiet libraries or fighting to stay awake in large lecture halls, the routine challenges they face may not come in the form of a dropped ball, or a hard hit.

However, for those working with Ben Herbert, that may not seem so foreign. As both himself and his 144 disciples work nearly-year round, just 15 Saturdays stand in the way of their championship aspirations. And as these young men must take on the same difficulties of any average student, they also face the added burden of their sport.

From taking the field to produce in front of 100,000 people week in and week out, to daily practices, lifts, film sessions and more, their lives remain turbulent.

Their mentalities though, as Herbert sees it, should not.

“You care that it’s 107 (degrees),” Herbert said. “You’re talking to me, ‘Coach Herb’, it’s 107 out today,’ I look at you like, ‘I don’t care.’ … We got work to do. How are we doing that work?

“We’re only doing it one way.”

***

The overhand pull-up is an essential for the Wolverines, who look to work the back and biceps. Courtesy of Ben Herbert. “Do you understand the power of a pull-up?” One of Herbert’s favorite exercises, he lives and dies by the pull-up. He describes it as an “untapped goldmine” for strength production. The combination of potential lean muscle mass, coupled with the underdevelopment he sees out of young recruits allows him to preach the gospel of the pull-up to everyone that comes through his gym. “If I could tell you nothing else,” he said. “You can become an absolute savage, by doing pull-ups.”

Taking out his phone, Herbert flexed in more ways than one. Showing me videos of disciples ranging from his nine and 12 year old sons at home, to graduate linebacker Mike Barrett with steel weights on his back, Herbert takes videos of all his players shirtless in order to show them the muscles on their back.

It’s educational, it’s confidence building and in typical fashion — just as he treats Barrett or his boys — it was my turn.

“Shirt off.”

As I repped what came out to about seven pull-ups, my form went from grotesque to glorious as Herbert took the time to coach out every aspect of my movement, emphasizing how form and function rule all. The taxing of the traps, rear deltoids, biceps, back and core make the pull-up the perfect upper body workout.

Herbert couples pull-ups with what he calls “lying back extensions.” Working the erectors of the lower back, this exercise requires you to lay face down, lifting the upper chest off the ground without any support other than the back. These extensions work in tandem with pull-ups and isometrics to turn the upper-half of the posterior chain into “steel beams.” The result is a level of strength that Herbert explained has game-scenario implications. “We just used this example with our guys last week,” he said. “You’re a tackle, I’m an edge rusher. You set, I come off the edge, we meet. When I apply pressure, no matter how strong your legs are, or how much pressing power you have, when I apply that pressure, we want steel beams.” A more reasonable pull-up form. Courtesy of Ben Herbert.

It wasn’t enough for him to simply explain this scenario though. As Herbert only can, he went the extra mile for me to understand. Positioning my body as an offensive lineman, Herbert demonstrated how the function of the erectors is to stabilize the upper back and shoulders, allowing my back to either stand tall, or bend backwards in the face of his faux edge-rushing. Evidently, going the extra mile comes naturally to Herbert.

It’s simply how he does things.

***

Courtesy of John Tondora.

Along the one decorated wall of Herbert’s office rests a collection of photographs and memorabilia. The majority are photos of his wife and sons, but three in particular stand out above the rest.

Pinned up against the wall, the largest of any items in his collection are posters commemorating his first win over Wisconsin in 2018 and Michigan’s two most recent victories against Ohio State in 2021 and 2022. The Ohio State victories are wrapped in silver chains with maize and blue medallions.

“That’s the first thing I see,” Herbert said. “It’s at the front of my mind every day.”

The Wisconsin win was a personal goal — Herbert is an alumnus and coached there for 11 years — and the Wolverines rivalry against the Buckeyes requires no further explanation. However, for Herbert, those signs speak much to rivalries, and even more to the professionalism he hopes to instill in his players every day.

Teaching the superpower of emotional stability doesn’t come easily. As a dedicated leader in a room with dozens of men that have National Football League aspirations, the strength coach sees it as his duty to not just model his principles, but to enforce them.

“I see when they have a great day,” he said. “What that looks like, what that feels like. Then I set that expectation in my mind, so when I see (any) change, I go: ‘oh no, no no.’ ”

With Herbert, accountability is currency. And consistency is the only way to make bank. He thinks highly of his players — as they certainly do of him. Herbert does not demand perfection, but presence and persistence.

He calls it the “on-off switch,” or the ability to channel the energy necessary to perform at the highest level on command. For the best of the best — like the 95 athletes he’s coached up to the NFL draft — the switch is a must. With it, a player can “lock-in” at a moment’s notice. Without it, great talent and gifts are squandered.

In Herbert’s eyes, it’s trifold. “Mentality, urgency and consistency” are the keys to finding success. In professional football and in life, Herbert attempts to show his athletes that talent can only take them so far.

“I say regardless if you’re with the Green Bay Packers, or you’re working at Plum Market, or Google, there are certain habits that will carry over to your working environment.”

For every projected first round draft pick, Herbert knows that he has walk-ons who may never play a snap of professional football. It doesn’t matter. He treats each and every one the same way — his one way.

And as such, when his men step into the building, they sign a contract.

“When you walk through these doors it doesn’t say, ‘Welcome to Kindergarten,’ it says ‘Michigan Football.’ ”

***

Lying back extensions. Courtesy of Ben Herbert. 80 pound weighted carry. Courtesy of Ben Herbert “Statues don’t move.” Courtesy of Ben Herbert. Perhaps the hardest exercise. Courtesy of Ben Herbert.

Over the course of a workout which led me through push-ups, a tour of the Wolverines’ turf-indoor practice facility — while carrying an 80 pound medicine ball — and even a task where I attempted to pluck a corn-kernel off the ground, standing one-legged on a balancing-stool, it became easy to see the imprint of Herbert’s mentality and presence in the room.

From spotting regular all-stars such as senior running back Blake Corum looking to get in an extra lift, to other members of the training staff, Herbert interacted with all of them, no matter the person.

And as John Mellancamp’s Hurts so Good blared over the speakers, it was evident how Herbert views himself, his job and his players.

As I shook through the final seconds of a plank, Herbert’s calm and respectful presence exemplified why his players speak so highly of him. Even for a student-journalist, who only hoped for a quick interview, Herbert rolled out the red carpet. Even as the pain of a workout may grip a player, Herbert’s respect and care is there.

***

Courtesy of John Tondora.

The key to Herbert’s one way wasn’t found in a book, or a weight, or off the break of a slant route. Instead, it was built out of his values and a dedication to treating everyone the same. Some call it the ‘Golden Rule’ — Herbert calls it his way.

It’s something that means you leave your stars, your egos and your stats at the door. Because whether your neck scores a 100, or a 1,000, it doesn’t matter. He’ll treat you the same either way.

“The hype that you have, or what someone else anointed you with, is irrelevant to me. I’ll reserve judgment until I’m around you daily. Not the first time, but repeatedly on a daily, weekly, monthly basis.”

A microcosm of this ideal, on the last step of the desk-and-chair portion of our interview, coach Herbert showed me Michigan’s list of its 144 student athletes’ KPI, or Key Performance Indicators. Ranked no. 1 to no. 144, Herbert has an eye on each and every one of his players, their charts and their growth patterns.

The charts are hardly classified. In fact, Herbert has them stapled in the front for all players, staff and personnel to see — from top to bottom. The ranking is “no secret” to anyone. Its intention though, is not to put players down, but to lift them up.

The transparency, honesty and accountability with which Herbert steers his own actions, he simultaneously commits to his team. Atop the ranking rests an 11 by 17 inch sheet that declares boldly.

“Always be a work in progress.”

It seems to compliment another phrase synonymous with the Wolverines. In and around the offices and gym itself, motivational phrases are expectedly plastered across any open space. But, diagonally across from Herbert’s office is the most resounding, potentially most fitting one:

Work hard and you will stay.

It’s a tagline with a demeanor that aligns with Herbert’s. Dependable, respectful, honest and democratic, Herbert does not award his special treatment to a select anointed few — he gives it to everyone, because he only does things one way.

His way.