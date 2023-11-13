The Presidential election in 1976 marked the only time since 1948 when, contrary to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, Michigan went red, and Ohio went blue.

And while Gerald Ford’s political victory in Michigan, and his narrow 11,000 vote loss in Ohio likely was not substantively impacted by Ford’s vocal association with the Wolverines, one thing cannot be argued. The rivalry, and the trappings of it, were never far from President Ford’s mind — in both social and political contexts.

In fact, on the day after his Aug. 9, 1974 inauguration, among his first calls was a call to Ohio State coach Woody Hayes. Not as an advisor, or as a strategist, but as a football coach and a friend.

“I told him, ‘I’m going to support you the same way I supported President Nixon,’ ” Hayes said according to an Aug. 23, 1974 article in the Ann Arbor News. “You’re my President. And that’s hard for me to say to a man from Michigan.”

And for the rest of his life, whether in the White House or in his living room, or even on the phone in the Oval Office talking about The Game, the rivalry remained with President Ford. So much so that his family had to take precautions in case Michigan should lose.

“I had bought him a foam brick, and I had given one to my dad so that he could throw it at the T.V.,” Susan Ford, President Ford’s daughter, told The Michigan Daily. “He was very passionate about his Michigan, and so it was like OK, we need to give him something to throw and stop the cuss words coming out of his mouth.”

President Ford was passionate about “his Michigan” for good reason. As a three-time varsity letterwinner, two-time national champion, and one-time team MVP, he was present for much of the Wolverines’ glory days. And more than just being present — he was good. He was invited to both the Chicago College All Star Game and the Shrine East-West Charity game in San Francisco (which he spent two days on a train to get to).

And even after college, he was offered professional contracts to play as a center from both the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions (who were prepared to pay him a hefty sum of $200 a week).

But over the years as Ford shifted from athletic prodigy to rising political star, his relationship with football changed. He wasn’t just a former player, or a fan, but someone who understood the interpersonal and political power that football could have.

On Nov. 24, 1975, President Ford received a memo from advisor Max Friedersdorf recommending he make a telephone call to Rep. John Buchanan of Alabama and a group he was meeting with called the Monday Morning Quarterback Club — a collection of influential Birmingham leaders engaged in charitable work related to disabilities.

And the purpose line of the memo was very simple:

“Purpose: Football talk, particularly the Michigan-Ohio State game that was played Nov. 22 and the Nebraska-Oklahoma game, which determines which teams go to the Rose and Orange Bowls.”

One of the listed talking points found in the memo (obtained in the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library) hit close to home for President Ford.

“(Talking point) 3. … “I’m still nursing my wounds from last Saturday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State,” Ford was to say. “I had a chance to watch part of that game — I watched Michigan score 14 points and happened to be out of the room when Ohio State was scoring 21” (Folder “Recreation and Sports – Football” box 42, GRFL).

Whether it was true self-deprecation or an attempt at political inroads through humor, President Ford was willing to use his association with the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry as a part of his presidency.

Through multiple calls with Hayes, or joking about The Game with potential political backers, or even having to address the elephant in the room any time he traveled to the state of Ohio, the rivalry wasn’t just something Ford had once engaged in on the field. But it was something he actively followed and continuously used as an icebreaker.

Even just 21 days into his already tumultuous presidency, Ford arrived in what would seem to be a hostile environment — Ohio Stadium.

And as the first President to speak at an Ohio State Commencement, it took him less than two minutes to get through his thank yous and into making jokes about losing to the Buckeyes his senior year and being upstaged by Hayes.

But more than just loose references to the rivalry, President Ford’s approach to being a former Wolverine star changed from state to state.

In Ohio, President Ford played on his roots with either self-deprecation or by talking about his love for the rivalry without taking a specific side. In an Oct. 22 address in Cleveland, again just two months into his Presidency, Ford toed the political, and contentious line with humor (made available through UCSB’s American Presidency Project).

“I was down at Ohio State about a month ago,” Ford said. “(And Ohio State was) so kind to make available two tickets to the Michigan-Ohio State game. … I went back to Washington … and I said to (Secretary of State Henry Kissinger), the people at Ohio State had been generous and invited me and given me two tickets to come out to that classic game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines, and I said, ‘Henry, would you not like to join me?’ And he said, ‘Well, what time is it, or what is the date?” And I gave him the date. He looked sorely disappointed. He said, ‘The Japanese have invited you to a Presidential visit to Japan during that period of time.’

“And I looked at Henry, and I said, ‘That is the first mistake you have ever made.’ ”

Jokes aside though, in Ohio, the rivalry was something to address and revere, but also downplay his partisanship regarding. As President, he wouldn’t publicly shame the Buckeyes or express his undying love for Michigan in front of what would quickly become a hostile crowd.

Back in Michigan, however, he was more willing to make his partisan loyalties clear. The humor was no longer self-deprecating about being from Michigan, and the audience left knowing what side of the aisle he laid on.

But he also made sure that his audience knew why he might have to enact some strategic ambiguity when in Ohio.

Take for example how he approached the rivalry at a much more sympathetic Calvin College in Grand Rapids on Oct. 29, 1974, a mere seven days after his speech in Cleveland.

“I try to be nonpartisan as I go from one state to another, but it is particularly difficult to be nonpartisan when it comes to such basic matters as football,” President Ford said. “… People keep asking me who I will be rooting for. Well, I think the late President Kennedy had a real good answer. … He was in Iowa, just before their big game with Notre Dame. And someone asked him the very same question, “Who will you be rooting for, Mr. President? And Jack Kennedy said, ‘I will be rooting for Iowa.’ And then he added, after a tremendous cheer went up, ‘But I will be praying for Notre Dame.’

“So, come the Michigan-Ohio game, I will let you figure out who I will be rooting for and who I will be praying for.”

For President Ford, football was simple, but politics were complex. Yet at a certain point, with the reputation he had built on the field, the two had to be married. Football, and the rivalry, was a tool.

It was an icebreaker, a way to make interpersonal relationships and even a way for him to show attendees at his speeches that he didn’t take himself too seriously.

But his fandom never completely subsided despite the political benefits of ambiguity. After his presidency, Ford made multiple trips to Ann Arbor. And he was even a regular caller to Wolverines coaches.

According to a March 26, 1997 article from The Ann Arbor News, Ford met with the Michigan basketball team and their coach, Steve Fisher, before their NIT bout with Arkansas.

“‘He has called me two, three times every year after a big win and after a disappointing loss,’ Fisher said.’ ”

While known publicly as a man of temperament, his daughter described football as one of the few things that could throw him off.

“He watched every football game,” Susan said. “And you know, before we had cell phones it was like, ‘Oh, if I go home and Michigan’s not winning, what kind of attitude is dad gonna have?’ … It was very much a part of his core.”

And as football was a part of his core, so too was the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Even as the rivalry allowed him to win political allies on both sides of the Toledo Strip, 1976 might have seen Ohio in blue and Michigan in red, but that never changed where Ford truly stood.