PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Jesse Minter’s earliest experience with the coaching carousel came with disappointment. And ice cream.

Jesse’s father, Rick, was a longtime college football coach and in 1994, after two successful seasons as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, Rick accepted the head coaching job at the University of Cincinnati. So when the terms of the deal were finalized, Rick took Jesse to get some ice cream and break the news.

But nine-year-old Jesse was tuned into the college game — and he wasn’t sold on the Bearcats job. After all, being at Notre Dame those last couple years came with an illustrious trip to Dallas to play in the Cotton Bowl. Working for the Fighting Irish meant a chance to experience high stakes college football. So, Jesse had a simple question for his father about Cincinnati.

Were they in a bowl game this year?

The answer, to Jesse’s dismay, was no. Cincinnati was a downtrodden program that hadn’t made a bowl game since 1950.

“He didn’t even know what a Bearcat was,” Rick told The Daily.

Jesse always paid close attention to the details of his father’s words. He was exposed to the world of coaching younger than most. But, as it turned out, that conversation over the Bearcats’ job wasn’t just a one-off exchange about coaching between father and son — it was the first of many.

Jesse, a child of divorced parents, grew up in Muncie, Ind., and lived with his mother most of the time. The time he spent with his father was around the gridiron, kindling an immediate interest in coaching.

“I saw what he was able to do, saw just how much fun it seemed like he was having in the coaching profession,” Jesse, now the Michigan football team’s defensive coordinator, told The Daily. “I knew pretty well, early on, that’s kind of the direction I wanted to go down the road.”

When Jesse reached his senior year of high school, he had a decision to make: Continue to pursue his athletic career playing football at the Division II level or attend Cincinnati and work under his father as a coaching intern.

Jesse chose the latter, and started his freshman year while working

as a Bearcats student manager. Finally, Jesse’s time with his father became less sporadic.

“I saw him every day on the field,” Rick said. “Those are really the real times that he missed as a child in the divorced home, that he wasn’t around (me) perhaps nearly as often as he might have wanted to be.”

But after one season, something still felt off to Jesse. He was just getting his feet wet in coaching — and realized he wasn’t quite ready to give up playing football just yet.

He transferred to nearby Mount St. Joseph University and joined the team as a wide receiver. Mount St. Joseph had only started their football program a few years before, and the experience proved to be extremely valuable for Jesse.

“I learned a lot just about building a program from the ground up,” Jesse said. “No matter what level you’re at, it’s about getting the right people in place. … We were able to do that there and had great success. So I learned a lot from that experience.”

In 2005, Jesse graduated from Mount St. Joseph ready to give coaching a shot.

At the time, Rick was in his second stint as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator after Cincinnati let him go following the 2003 season. As Jesse began searching for a job, Rick took Jesse to the American Football Coaches Association’s Convention — an annual meeting in January for coaches to network —to show him the true colors of the coaching carousel.

“You see the good, the bad, the ugly when you go to a convention,” Rick said.

Jesse had a couple leads but ended up leaning on a familiar source. Rick was working for Charlie Weis at Notre Dame, and Weis was willing to give Jesse a graduate assistant position on the defensive staff.

With his coaching career still in its infancy, Jesse could put a Notre Dame gig on his resume. He had to relearn football from the defensive side of the ball, but Weiss promised him two or three years on the staff. Plus, unlike most GAs, Jesse was learning these schemes from his father. It was the ideal setup.

Except, the coaching carousel rarely revolves kindly.

After just one season, Weis fired Rick, along with Jesse. In one fell swoop, father and son went from working hand-in-hand to unemployed and flung onto separate paths.

“That was the end of that,” Rick said. “… But, life has a way of working out.”

Rick found himself at Marshall while Jesse, ironically, latched on at Cincinnati. Then, entering the 2009 season, Jesse climbed the first rungs of the coaching ladder himself.

Jesse was tabbed to coach Indiana State’s secondary under its new head coach, Trent Miles, while Rick remained at Marshall. But that offseason, Rick was let go by the Thundering Herd and found himself in need of a job. Indiana State was hiring a linebackers coach — but Rick felt he could find something better and kept poking around for opportunities.

But after a few weeks passed and his efforts proved fruitless, he called Jesse up.

“I said go down there and tell Trent not to fill that job,” Rick said. “That’s probably the biggest turning point in Jesse’s life and career was me going to Indiana State. … It was just another opportunity to work with him and teach him the game as I saw it through my eyes.”

Between 2005 and 2009, the Sycamores went an abysmal 2-54, including three winless seasons. In 2010, though, Jesse worked alongside Rick as positional coaches, and began to engineer a stunning turnaround in Terre Haute.

“When you’re taking over a program that has rarely won, you’re going to end up with a lot of low self esteem,” Rick said. “So, you have to find a way for these kids to start feeling good about themselves and to do that you need to play well. We had a very unique system on defense that allowed us to use their mindsets along with their physical skills.”

That cultural shift led to a 6-5 season for the Sycamores, their first winning campaign since 1996. The success opened opportunities for a few assistant coaches to make the leap, including Rick, who took over the defense at Kentucky.

The brain drain also left Indiana State without a defensive coordinator, so Miles turned to Rick for advice on how to fill the void.

“I said, ‘You got one move, you gotta let Jesse run the defense,’ ” Rick said. “I believed that he was the right guy for the job, as young as he was at the time. I just knew that he was a quick learner, that he had a great sense of what was to come.”

Minter, just 27 years old, was suddenly a defensive coordinator — a position often reserved for more senior staffers.

But Rick thought he was ready. And Jesse sought to prove him right.

“I don’t think you really are ready for that until you do it.” Jesse said. “So I probably learned more that first year as a coordinator just about myself, about how to try to manage people, how to try to manage a group of players and trying to figure out answers schematically and things like that. So that was probably the best experience ever.”

Jesse became the architect behind an Indiana State defense that produced two more winning seasons. That led Miles to take the head coaching job at Georgia State and he brought Jesse along with him as his defensive coordinator, where they remained the next four years. After the 2015 season, Rick joined Jesse on staff.

For the first time, Rick — now a defensive line coach for Georgia State — was working under the tutelage of his son. But, this harmonious period proved to be short lived again. Both Minters were let go after the 2016 season when Georgia State went 3-9, finding themselves back at square one.

“The number one thing I’ve learned is adversity is just an opportunity to learn and grow,” Jesse said. “You got to look at your career as a marathon and sometimes those moments can be frustrating but to me the best thing that ever happened to me was us getting fired at Georgia State — because of what happened next.”

What happened next accelerated Jesse’s career to a different level. Rick had been right alongside Jesse for every step in his coaching journey. But now, Rick knew it was time for Jesse to blaze his own trail. So, he gave John Harbaugh a call.

The current head coach of the Baltimore Ravens had worked on Rick’s staff at Cincinnati in the 1990s and the two had maintained a close relationship — so Rick asked John if he had any openings on his defensive staff. Harbaugh took up Rick’s request and interviewed Jesse for a position. He hired him the same day.

“I wanted Jesse to go to the NFL,” Rick said. “I think he learned everything he could learn from me in terms of how I understood defense. It was time to explore new horizons.”

Working under Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, alongside another rising star in Mike Macdonald, Jesse learned — and quickly. In just four years, Jesse elevated himself to lead secondary coach.

When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was looking for a new defensive coordinator after the 2020 season, he turned to his brother John to see if he had anyone on his staff to offer up.

John had two names: Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter.

Jim ultimately went with Macdonald, the slightly more experienced coach, to run his defense. But Jesse also took the chance to elevate, securing the defensive coordinator position at Vanderbilt.

Macdonald and Jesse both brought the Ravens’ defensive scheme to the college game. When Macdonald returned to take the Ravens defensive coordinator job this past offseason, there was just one person in the country who could come to Ann Arbor and maintain continuity. Jesse became the obvious candidate for the job.

“You want to put your own stamp on it, but you also want the guys to be comfortable,” Jesse said. “The guys know that I’m all about work and business and trying to put them in the best position to be successful. And it’s really about them and trying to try to help them achieve what they want to achieve.”

What’s transpired this season is a rarity in the football world: A new coach overseeing a defense where the transition is completely seamless. Rick, who’s witnessing it firsthand as an analyst on Michigan’s staff, has never seen anything like it in his years of coaching. Players struggle to put it into words. But, the Wolverines defense has somehow become even more dominant than last season. Now, Jesse has Michigan squaring up for the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, on the doorstep of the National Championship Game.

As Jesse’s status grows in the coaching world, Rick isn’t surprised. He’s known Jesse had a knack for it since he was a kid helping out in Cincinnati, and further validated himself when Jesse became a coordinator at 27 years old.

But Rick has also seen the brutal side of the industry, an ideal coaching situation shattered in an instant. That, more than any defensive scheme, is the greatest advice he’s passed down to Jesse.

“Don’t ever think that you’ve arrived,” Rick said. “Because you’re soon going to find yourself going out the other way.”

That’s the Minter coaching philosophy. A philosophy that’s now generational.