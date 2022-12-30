Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Grace Beal/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. Chutti the rhino predicts Michigan as the winner of the Fiesta Bowl at the Phoenix Zoo Friday morning. Tess Crowley/Daily. Buy this photo. 1 / 8

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Why, you ask, is the picture for this article a rhinoceros? This morning, at the Phoenix Zoo, Chutti the rhino made his prediction for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl showdown between No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed TCU.

In an electric display of decision-making only a rhino is capable of, Chutti emphatically chose the Wolverines.

While Chutti’s decision might be all you want to hear, The Daily football beat has some thoughts of its own on the outcome of Saturday’s playoff game.

So let’s set the stage.

The Michigan football team is heading into its second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Last year, the Wolverines had their grand foray into the highest level of college football soured when Georgia — a perennial power — handed them a decisive defeat.

This year, the Wolverines want to be the spoiler to the Horned Frogs’ entrance.

The Daily predicts whether Michigan will feast, or get sent packing for the second year in a row on college football’s biggest stage:

Jared Greenspan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh took a minute during Friday’s joint head coaches press conference to appreciate the moment, with the Wolverines set to play in their second consecutive College Football Playoff.

“Not everybody gets this opportunity,” Harbaugh said. “Hardly anybody gets this opportunity.”

Harbaugh knows that as much as anyone — he waited six years to reach this echelon before finally breaking through last season. To be back at this point again isn’t something that he, or anyone in the program, is taking for granted.

That’s reflected in Michigan’s mindset throughout the week. Players and coaches feel like they treated last year’s trip to the Orange Bowl like a vacation, and that attitude contributed to their evisceration at the hands of Georgia. They don’t want to feel that way again.

TCU, meanwhile, is in the shoes that Michigan wore last year — new to the moment, an underdog, riding out a magical, unexpected season.

That’s going to make a difference. Michigan is a year older, a year wiser. It hasn’t made the same mistake twice, and it certainly doesn’t want to endure the same outcome. And it won’t — the stout offensive line will wear down the Horned Frogs’ defensive front, and the sophomore duo of quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards will carry the Wolverines to the National Championship game.

Michigan 27, TCU 23

Josh Taubman

Here’s an interesting stat about the College Football Playoff semifinal games: In its eight-year history, only three games have ever been decided by one score. In large part, these matchups have been blowouts where one team is clearly better than the other and it turns out to be a pretty boring contest.

I think this game falls into that category.

TCU is a great story and Max Duggan is one of the best quarterbacks in college football — but I don’t think the Horned Frogs have enough defensive firepower to slow down Michigan. The Wolverines, afterall, have the best offensive line in the country. It may take Michigan a half of football to figure out the 3-3-5 defense, but the Wolverines have been phenomenal at second half adjustments all year long.

This game will likely be close at halftime thanks to a couple of big plays by Duggan. By midway through the fourth quarter, though, I expect Michigan to be leading comfortably, fueled largely by its ground attack. TCU is a great story — and you can’t underestimate the power of the hypnotoad — but I think the Horned Frogs run into a brick wall against the Wolverines.

This matchup will be entertaining early, but it winds up as another one to add to the long list of blowouts in semifinal games.

Michigan 38 TCU 17

Spencer Raines

I, for one, cannot wait for this game. You have TCU, the year’s team of destiny facing off against Michigan, a team of domination.

I think this game comes down to whether or not the Wolverines truly have the advantage at the line of scrimmage that everyone says they do — or if the gap is much closer than previously thought.

If Michigan can dominate the trenches then this game will look like nearly every game its played up to this point — close for a while, but incredibly lopsided in the second half. But if the Wolverines don’t actually have that big of an advantage with their linemen,, then I believe the pendulum swings in favor of the Horned Frogs for one reason:

Playmakers.

TCU has more offensive playmakers than Michigan. Max Duggan, Quentin Johnson, Kendre Miller, all names that could burn the Wolverines if given the chance to hang in the game — and that doesn’t just mean on the scoreboard. If it’s obvious that the Horned Frogs can match Michigan physically then I think they’ll win.

However….

I think that the Wolverines do, in fact, have a sizable advantage where it counts on the line and that TCU will be overmatched physically. I expect the game to remain close for the first 30 minutes or so, but I think that once again the dam breaks in the second half and Michigan will pull away.

Michigan 45, TCU 30

Nick Stoll

This is like when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. TCU seems to be able to come back from anything. No matter the lead its opponent has, or the time left in the game, the Horned Frogs can make magic happen in the second half. Michigan, though, is like a heavyweight fighter with a nasty counterpunch. The Wolverines’ second-half adjustments have left their opponents breathless, and Michigan’s offense counters it by putting up points, burying teams once and for all.

So who breaks?

Answer: TCU.

The Horned Frogs are a great team, but they lack the physical domination that the Wolverines have. A Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and hard-hitting talent across the board will spell trouble for TCU.

Sure, Max Duggan is an uber-talented magic man that appears to share DNA with Harry Houdini himself, and he’s surrounded by high-flying athletes that can make plays. But crazy athletic talent hasn’t been enough to best Michigan this year. Just ask Ohio State.

Georgia beat the Wolverines last year by out-physicalling them. This New Year’s Eve, the Horned Frogs will meet the same fate, and this time, the confetti will rain maize and blue.

Michigan 35, TCU 22

Dec. 30 8 pm Orange Bowl: Clemson -4 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 31 8pm Peach Bowl: Ohio State +6 vs. Georgia

Dec. 31 noon Sugar Bowl: Kansas State +7 vs. Alabama

Jan. 2 1pm Cotton Bowl: Tulane +2 vs. USC

Jan. 2 5pm Rose Bowl: Utah -2 vs. Penn State