Plagued with a myriad of cards, the Michigan field hockey team often fielded just nine or 10 players for much of Sunday’s game.

But the Wolverines’ (4-2 overall) defense was greater than the weight of its depleted numbers attacking the adversity to blank Saint Joseph’s (4-2), 2-0, on Sunday afternoon.

With freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello earning the game’s first green card halfway through the first quarter, Michigan was forced to adapt early.

Tasked with defending the corner given up by the penalty, redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Caylie McMahon steered the Wolverines back on course with her first save of the game — setting precedent for her and the team to battle while down a player or two multiple times.

“Having to play down two men the entire match, I thought we managed that beautifully,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said.

Although the Wolverines only played two players down on three instances, the impact of those moments — combined with Michigan frequently being down one player — defined the match.

On the counterattack, the Wolverines pressed forward, earning a corner just two minutes later. Senior midfielder Pilar Oliveros’ subsequent shot deflected off a Hawks defender, slotting into the top-left corner of the net past the outstretched goalie to take the early lead.

But the five cards given to Michigan in the following quarter, four to its players and one to its bench, awarded Saint Joseph’s the opportunity to respond to its narrow deficit. However, the fragile lead was never placed in jeopardy at the hands of the Wolverines’ veteran defenders.

“We got a lot of experienced players back there,” Pankratz said. “They really played well. I think our team knows that they’re really solid back there and played with a lot of competence knowing that they’re behind them.”

As the Hawks’ possession became inevitable, Michigan’s defense committed to limiting shots — consistently swarming forwards and executing tackles outside the circle.

“We’ve definitely been focusing on tackling outside the circle and making those hard tackles up the field in our defensive unit,” McMahon said. “Our wolfpack is coming together really well.”

The “wolfpack” held Saint Joseph’s — with a prolific offense that averaged three goals per game ahead of Sunday’s matchup — to only one shot and zero corners in the second quarter. Michigan’s approach of attacking the ball with several defenders flustered the Hawks’ offense beyond the comfort of their advantage in numbers.

The effort continued into the second half, in which the Wolverines began with nine players due to penalty minutes carrying over from the previous period. And continuing to control the match, Michigan’s defense quickly barred Saint Joseph’s opportunities as they arose, in turn creating possession for its offense. After its players returned from penalties, the opportunities culminated into a goal from Reviello to extend the lead to 2-0.

Despite an expanded lead, issues arose again. Just three minutes into the final quarter, Michigan found itself, again, down two players. In desperation, the Hawks started to find more success than before — doubling their shot count and attempting three of their four total penalty corners.

Although the pressure was unfamiliar, the adversity of being a player down was not.

Likewise, The Wolverines’ defense was equally as staunch as before — either bottling down to deflect shots or leaving McMahon with easy saves. Regardless, the result was the same. Saint Joseph’s failed to put up a score which gave Michigan its third-consecutive shutout victory on the backs of its impenetrable defense.

“This is definitely a Michigan team win,” McMahon said. “This is a gritty win.”

Forced to consistently play with one of their own on the bench, the Wolverines were subject to being overwhelmed by the Hawk’s offense. But the ferocity of Michigan’s defense deflated any notion of a disadvantage.