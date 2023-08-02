Field hockey is played across the globe at all levels. In nearly every continent, field hockey is a game that inherently attracts players from a variety of different backgrounds and cultures.

The Michigan field hockey team certainly benefits from this international appeal. Boasting athletes from Uruguay to the Netherlands, the Wolverines’ squad is full of star-studded talent from around the globe.

Rosie Hope, a rising senior defender from Guildford, England, headlines this list.

Before coming to Ann Arbor, Hope’s willingness to compete took her to the top of the totem pole in the United Kingdom. Representing her country on numerous occasions as a member of England’s under-16, under-18 and under-20 squads, Hope played against elite talent from around the world.

When asked about her experience playing for England, Hope spoke honestly about the surreal nature of this opportunity.

“Playing for your country is a whole different level to playing either club in England or college level in the U.S.,” Hope told The Michigan Daily. “There’s a sense of pride that comes along with it … When you put on your country’s shirt and you go out and play for your country that feeling is brought to a whole new reality.”

Although she reached great heights playing field hockey in England, Hope had even greater ambitions for her athletic career.

“I’ve always been very passionate about hockey, but I’ve also known that I’ve wanted to take it further,” Hope said. “That’s what I had in mind when I was doing these age group (international competitions) with the under-16s and under-18s.”

And that’s where her move to the United States comes into play.

Going into college, Hope sought an elite level of competition that would match her intensity and love for the game. While she had opportunities available in the United Kingdom, Hope was ultimately drawn to the sports culture found at American universities.

“One of the great things about coming over to the U.S. is that we train a lot more — it feels like a professional setup, especially at Michigan,” Hope said. “So that’s partly why I wanted to come because if I’d stayed in the U.K., it would be like a normal club setup. It felt very much like I was a real athlete at Michigan.”

Ever since joining the Wolverines in 2021, Hope has provided Michigan with a stable defensive presence amid an increasingly competitive Big Ten. Through three seasons, Hope has played in 51 games for the Wolverines, starting in all but two games of her collegiate career.

This past season, Hope also showed an offensive upside to her game, assisting on two game-winning goals against Central Michigan and Ohio State.

Her poise on the field — especially during her freshman campaign — is made all the more impressive by her international background. The transition to college is usually a daunting prospect for many incoming freshmen, most notably for students coming from significantly different environments. And to make matters even more difficult, Hope was tasked with navigating a new college, new teammates and a new country all during the peak of COVID-19.

However, Hope did not miss a beat — thanks to the help of her teammates.

“Anything that we did was as a team,” Hope said. “Everything’s done as a team and it’s really nice to be a part of that because when you’re playing it feels like someone’s always got your back … so that was a difference that made me feel very at home once I got to Michigan.”

College athletics in the U.S. demands a lot from its athletes, but Hope felt right “at home” amid the chaos. In fact, she seemingly thrived in the competitive environment.

During her freshman year, Hope appeared in all 18 games in the backfield. She earned the start in 17 of those games, contributing to a defense that ranked third nationally with a 0.61 goals-against average. This same defensive unit carried the Wolverines to their first national championship appearance since 2001, Hope’s favorite “on-pitch” moment thus far in her collegiate career.

“Just that whole weekend, the adrenaline that you feel that whole time – it’s a constant high,” Hope said. “Everyone was obviously disappointed that we didn’t come out with the final win because we were so close and actually could have done it. … But even afterward it was like OK, ‘Let’s celebrate what we’ve done so far this year.’ … It was like all of the hard work we’ve done up to that point, during COVID and all, was finally starting to pay off.”

Although Michigan has not yet recreated the magic that led to its 2021 NCAA postseason run, Hope still pushes herself to reach new heights on and off the field.

In the classroom, Hope has earned several academic All-Big Ten honors as well as three NFHCA National Academic Team recognitions. All of these honors have come while pursuing a degree on the pre-med track.

Regardless of these accolades and accomplishments, though, Hope still faces challenges as a student-athlete navigating the unpredictable nature of college life.

“Finding the balance between field hockey and school is at moments very challenging,” Hope said. “For me, I understand that I’m going to have tests where I get a really bad grade. Sometimes you feel like crying going into the test, but then you also know that at the end of the season when finals roll around you have time to sit down and study. The biggest thing is you have to pick and choose.”

Although the life of an international student-athlete is full of its challenges, Hope’s drive to push herself allows her to navigate such uncharted territory with great success.

So whether she is in the United Kingdom or the United States, the Big House or Guildford Castle, one thing is clear:

Rosie Hope will reach new heights regardless.