Freezing defensemen left and right, junior forward Alana Richardson looked at times more like a snake charmer than a prolific scoring forward during the Michigan field hockey home opener against UC Davis.

In a dominant victory for the Wolverines where multiple players shined, Richardson still remained a standout.

And it was evident from the start.

Eleven minutes into the first quarter, Richardson utilized strong off-ball movement to secure her first goal of the contest. Weaving through Aggies defenders trying to find open space, Richardson managed to evade her matchup long enough to collect a pass from senior forward Kate McLaughlin and sweep the ball into the net for the goal.

“One thing I always say before practices or games is ‘focus on one thing,’ ” Richardson said. “Today I said, ‘I’m gonna press really hard and see where that takes me.’ I guess it ended up in some goals, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

While Richardson enjoyed a successful day, her season has not always been as smooth sailing. In fact, she has already faced adversity related to injuries this early in the season. Against No.1 North Carolina the weekend prior, Richardson took a ball to the face that forced her out of the game early.

“When it happened it was really painful” Richardson said. “I was able to play Sunday and wear a mask. The mask was funny because it was squeezing my face, but it didn’t hurt too bad. … Honestly I was just trying to play through it because like (Coach) Marcia always says ‘play like a Michigan Wolverine’ and that’s playing through things that make you uncomfortable.”

Despite a couple of bandaids under her eyes, Richardson still played up to that standard. From taking quick shots in the circle to creating space for herself in tight quarters, Richardson was dynamic both on and off the ball.

Mere seconds into the third quarter, Richardson snaked her way into the opposing offensive circle, paralyzing defenders through an onslaught of offensive pressure.

Within seconds she forced a turnover, collected the ball at top of the circle and fired a reverse chip shot that sailed into the corner of the cage. Normally a slow-developing and tedious attempt, Richardson’s reverse chip found the back of the net with ease – a testament to her swiftness with the ball.

The goal marked her second of the game and her second of the season.

“Alana has got world class speed,” Coach Pankratz said, “She’s like the snake charmer out there with the ball. She’s just super impressive.”

Richardson was able to generate dangerous scoring opportunities for herself whether the ball was on her stick or not, making her an offensive threat anytime that she was on the field. In doing so, she also created a spark for the rest of the team.

“As an older player, she’s more experienced,” Pankratz said. “She’s gaining a lot of confidence now that she’s older and seeing the game through that lens. … It’s really fun to see her blossom into the player that she’s becoming.”

As a junior on a team with a host of incoming freshman, Richardson’s role on the team now extends beyond simply scoring goals. She is also tasked with leading the charge on the offensive end and encouraging other players to follow suit.

If the Wolverines hope to find success this year, Richardson must maintain such a leading presence both on and off the field. And if this game is any indication, Michigan is in good hands moving forward.



