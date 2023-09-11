It’s not easy for any freshman to step in and contribute right away. Adjusting to college life and becoming acclimated to a higher level of competition is difficult enough, adding on having to display the talent to see the field makes it that much harder.

And while those growing pains have surely occurred at times for the youngest players on the No. 8 Michigan field hockey team, the on-field results have resisted those narratives.

In Friday’s win over Davidson, three of the Wolverines’ seven goals came from freshmen, along with two assists from freshman forward Juliette Manzur.

Freshman midfielder Natalie Millman opened the game’s scoring, redirecting a shot from Manzur into the back of the net. Freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello also notched her first collegiate goal off a direct corner shot late in the game to make it 6-0, before freshman forward Esmėe de Willigen notched her second goal of the season to cap off the win.

“Exponential,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said of the freshmen’s impact. “It’s really nice to see, and at the end, we had six freshmen on the field. And it’s good for their experience as we get towards Big Ten (play) because we’re going to need them and they’re going to have to play like veterans. And they will.”

Pankratz’s confidence in playing that many freshmen, and having them eventually play like veterans, speaks volumes not only about their development on the field but also on the freshmen’s mentality.

That mentality: ease the pressure on the upperclassmen.

“We’re really doing it as a group and trying to be there for the seniors and juniors,” Manzur said. “So they don’t have to think, ‘oh my god, we have to step up’ so they could trust us. I think we’re getting there.”

This mature approach has helped the Wolverines move past early-season struggles to find their stride, ultimately triggering their current win streak. And Manzur and de Willigen, who hail from Europe, have played an integral part in that bounce-back while still adjusting to American field hockey structure and tactics.

Upon learning from their coaches and those key upperclassmen figures, they, along with the rest of the freshman class, have been able to respond and ease the pressure off their mentors.

“All of them have stepped up, and obviously, for freshmen, that’s a hard thing to do,” senior midfielder Erin Reilly said. “But we need all of them and they’ve been playing so well. They’ve been fitting right in and I feel like we’re all just meshing really well on the field.”

That smooth integration of new and old faces has created a special bond across the Wolverines’ roster, one very few teams can replicate.

“We’re all really good friends,” Manzur said. “The team chemistry outside (of) the field is like, incredible, like insane. We’re always laughing, always having a good time. … now that we’re all focused and wanting to win, I think we’re just going to go up from here.”

Much greater tests lie ‘up from here’ as conference play kicks off in a stacked Big Ten, which will begin to show the true impact the freshmen can have.

But if Friday is any indicator, Michigan’s newcomers look poised to make a difference.