As if its sticks were tied together by a string, the No. 8 Michigan women’s field hockey team was connected from the start.

From sweeps up the sidelines to stretch passes down the middle, the Wolverines passed the ball with accuracy and pace, allowing them to turn in their most cohesive game of the season against Davidson on Friday.

When it comes to preparation and strategy entering the game, Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz kept it simple:

“(We focused on) possession, making good decisions with the ball and finishing. Finishing the play, not just the goal but finishing the play. I thought we did that quite well today.”

That emphasis on executing plays was clear in all positions on the field.

After a lackluster opening frame offensively – one in which the Wolverines registered only two shots on goal – the Michigan defense remained steadfast.

At the start of the second quarter, senior defender Pilar Oliveros and sophomore defender Claire Taylor employed a series of transfer passes, enabling them to maintain possession of the ball while also allowing them to scan the field for scoring opportunities. By taking care of the ball on defense, Michigan created space to find its legs on offense, registering 34 shots and limiting the Wildcats to just three. By the end of the night, seven different Michigan players had scored goals.

Freshman forward Juliette Manzur was the playmaker behind several of those goals, recording two assists of her own during the game.

To start the third quarter, Manzur utilized her speed to split defenders from the top of the circle. Although she was in prime scoring position, Manzur instead flicked the ball past the stick of the Davidson defender, setting up senior forward Lora Clarke for the goal. In doing so, Manzur incorporated her teammates into the offense and facilitated a goal as a result.

And Manzur had good reason to believe that her teammates would have her back.

“I think that we are all really good friends outside of the field,” Manzur said. “The team chemistry is insane. We’re always laughing, always having a good time and that’s what was hard at the beginning because we were having so much fun it was difficult to keep our minds on it … now that we are all focused and wanting to win, I think we are just going to go up and up.”

The Wolverines’ chemistry off the field translated to cohesive passing on the field, allowing players like Manzur to confidently give up the ball in front of the net knowing that Clarke would safely score.

Such chemistry on the field is something that elicited frustration from the opposition as the game wore on. Michigan drew a total of 18 corners, 3 green cards and a yellow card by the end of the game, illustrating the team’s ability to force defensive mistakes through connectivity.

With a corner attempt at the end of the third quarter, senior midfielder Erin Reilly confidently collected the ball from the stick stop at the top of the circle. Taking the ball in stride, Reilly fired a bullet that pierced the back of the net in a matter of seconds, putting Michigan up by four.

“I think that we were aggressive,” Pankratz said about the team’s ability to draw corners. “That’s one of our marquee signature things that Michigan plays an aggressive press. That was evident today, I think we stepped up and did that quite well.”

To successfully execute such a press requires a great deal of coordination, which only further highlights how the team’s chemistry in the passing game translated to defensive success too.

While players like Reilly and Manzur stand out due to their stats on the scoresheet, everyone who touched the field on Friday contributed to the team’s ability to create chances and be successful as one unit.

So while the team gears up for conference play in the coming weeks – with other significant games on the horizon – the team effort displayed on Friday is something that Michigan will want to become commonplace.