The regulation period of the No. 4 Michigan field hockey team’s match against No. 18 Old Dominion certainly wasn’t an offensive showcase, as the scoreboard displayed “0-0” when the buzzer signaled the end of the fourth quarter.

Even early on in the game, the eventual 1-0 outcome of the match was conspicuously foreshadowed — solid defensive performances, and empty handed offenses. And with the Wolverines’ offense failing to capitalize on several scoring opportunities, the onus began to fall on the defense to keep the game in hand.

And when called upon, Michigan’s defense stepped up and performed.

After allowing just three shots in the first half, the Michigan defense bore its cleats into the turf and didn’t concede a single shot to Old Dominion for the rest of the match. Despite the defensive dominance, the Wolverines’ offense struggled throughout the match to repay the favor. Still, Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz echoed positive opinions on the play of her defense.

“Everything about defense is communication and cohesiveness,” Pankratz said. “And I think we did a really nice job of handling that with a little adversity.”

As Pankratz noted, there were some challenges that Michigan had to face. Early in the fourth quarter, senior forward Lora Clarke picked up a green card, leaving the Wolverines at a one player disadvantage for two minutes.

A testament to their poised play, Michigan remained strong, scrambling around the field to account for their missing teammate, and denied the Monarchs any meaningful opportunity to break through the 0-0 tie.

The Wolverines’ composed defense eventually led to junior forward Alana Richardson’s game-winning goal in overtime; she, too, emphasized the importance of communication on defense.

“I rely completely on their communication,” Richardson said. “I can hear Claire (Taylor) in the backfield, I can hear Pilar (Oliveros) in the backfield. I need them to be giving me direction.”

Richardson’s words affirm the pleas of many coaches that good defense leads to better offense. But, sometimes, “better offense” can still struggle to get it done. The Wolverines did get it done, though, with their defense continuing to hold strong — with Alana Richardson’s goal returning the favor for the defense’s hard work.

“We have to rely on the defense when they’re outletting the ball for us,” Richardson said. “And we’re trying to get open for them. Everyone’s just doing the work for each other.”

Oftentimes the sign of a solid team is the ability to win when an aspect of the team struggles to keep up. And on Sunday, the Wolverines did just that, with their defense bailing out a stagnant offense. While a stagnant offense isn’t something Michigan wants to become a commonplace, the defense was able to pick up the slack this time around.