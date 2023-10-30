After the first 10-minute overtime period expired, Michigan field hockey remained locked in a scoreless battle with Michigan State. With this in-state rivalry game signifying the final game of the regular season, the meaning of the game was not lost on the Wolverines’ seniors.

In its eventual 1-0 victory over the Spartans, Michigan secured its place in the seven-team Big Ten Tournament. And in poetic fashion, the gutsy win came carried on the backs of the senior class playing a regular season game at home for the last time.

Senior night is a significant event for almost every college team; it’s a night of recognition and appreciation for all of the work that these students have given to their program. But tonight, there was more on the line — and perhaps it hit a little bit harder.

The class of seniors set to graduate this spring entered the Wolverines’ program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their freshman year was defined by a wave of uncertainties and unusual circumstances. Limited fans, quarantine protocols and general anxiety punctured the world of sports in 2020.

And the Michigan field hockey team was no exception.

“For us to start off in COVID, I think it put a lot of things in perspective,” senior forward Lora Clarke said. “About how grateful we are to have a fall season and have as many fans as we want.”

In a packed Ocker Field on Friday, Clarke took advantage of the very same stage that was taken away from her in her freshman year. With the score still knotted at zeroes in the second overtime, Clarke was the one who slapped the winning goal into the net off an assist from freshman forward Juliette Manzur. From freshman to senior and back again, Clarke couldn’t have written the script any better.

As Clarke’s teammates swarmed her, hugging her with such force that the whole team ended up in a pile on the turf, the camaraderie of the Wolverines was abundantly clear. The night wasn’t just emotional for the seniors; it was a whole-team affair.

But this crew of seniors share a special bond, strengthened by their collection of shared experiences and collective memories.

“All nine of my peers are my best friends and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Clarke said. “And I’m super happy that we’re here in such an amazing place together.”

Clarke isn’t the only one. With Michigan senior backfielder Rosie Hope playing through a dislocated shoulder, it’s clear that the Wolverines are willing to sacrifice a lot to be on the field together. And not only did she play through a tough injury, but she also logged 31 minutes off of the bench and played staunch, suffocating defense to help stagnate the Spartans’ offense.

Clarke and the seniors’ impact is the lifeblood of the Wolverines. Their leadership and grit is an important function of a veteran presence on the team. Yet, while they have a strong senior presence, they are by no means lacking youthful talent. The likes of freshman forward Kelsey Reviello and Manzur among others have flashed their potential over their first year. And their potential only grew with the presence and talent of an experienced senior class for them to look up to. To win a grueling game against its rival, Michigan fittingly looked to its leaders.

“I thought all the seniors put the team on their shoulders tonight and led like seniors do,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “They deserved the win.”

From a pandemic-plagued freshman year, to a final four run in their sophomore year, to a Big Ten Championship in their junior year, this senior class has been through a lot together. Their ride isn’t over yet, though, as they have one last chance to lead their squad into a postseason run. But for now, an emotional win over Michigan State on senior night is a start to their sendoffs.