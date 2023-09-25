When the No. 1 team in the country waltzes into town, there’s incentive to win. When homecoming weekend rolls around and dozens of alumni file into the stadium, there’s incentive to win. Whenever you put on the jersey and step on your home field, there’s incentive to win.

But in order to win, you need to take advantage of the opportunities you’re given. And on Friday, the Michigan field hockey team couldn’t capitalize on any of its nine penalty corners — eight in the final quarter — throughout the loss to Iowa.

Each time the ref blew the whistle and pointed both hands to the side indicating a penalty corner for the Wolverines, the Michigan faithful erupted into cheer and then promptly held their breath and leaned forward. But it was always in vain, as each opportunity slipped through their fingers.

Late in the second quarter, the Wolverines were granted their first penalty corner opportunity. As senior forward Lora Clarke slid the ball across the field to senior midfielder Erin Reilly, an Iowa defender shot quickly towards Reilly, giving her minimal time to get a good look at the goal.

She hit the ball in the direction of the goal, but it didn’t give the Hawkeyes’ defense too much of an issue, as it was easily deflected and flung downfield. Reilly attributes some of the corner struggles to Iowa’s fliers and their speed.

“We’ve been working on (penalty corners), and unfortunately, it didn’t happen for us,” Reilly said. “Kudos to their flier. She’s very fast.”

Reilly’s statement certainly adds up — the Hawkeyes came into the match undefeated and ranked as the top team in the country. It isn’t a surprise that their fliers are very adept at what they do best: flying.

And speed kills, they say, but for a brief moment in the fourth quarter, it appeared that Michigan was poised to escape unscathed. On a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter, Clarke again flung the ball to Reilly, who set her feet and ripped the ball into the back of the net.

The Wolverines celebrated what they thought was a game-tying goal, but after review, the officials confirmed that the ball had flown just over the wooden board, voiding the game-tying shot.

So even after Michigan overcame the barrier of Iowa’s athleticism, they still had more obstacles in the way — that next one was themselves.

Thus, Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz wasn’t quite as quick to accredit the Wolverines’ lack of penalty corner success to Iowa’s intangibles. Instead, she alluded to either costly lack of execution or miscommunication.

“We made a lot of mistakes there and didn’t do the plays that we sent out there,” Pankratz said. “That’s what happened.”

The fact that a lack of execution haunted Michigan is undeniable, evidenced by its nine corners to Iowa’s mere one. But trying to understand why the plays didn’t go as planned is an endeavor that the Wolverines’ coaching staff will surely take on.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the nine unsuccessful penalty corner attempts, and regardless of how much work Michigan has put into its corners, the Wolverines couldn’t capitalize. Michigan had the opportunities — nine to be exact — but their inability to convert those opportunities allowed victory to wander just out of reach, despite all those chances.

And despite all the incentives.