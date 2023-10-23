It happened quickly. Three times.

Within the first 48 seconds of the second quarter, in the initial 26 seconds of the second half and again in the 34th minute, senior forward Kate McLaughlin secured the Wolverine’s third, fourth and fifth goals of the game, earning the distinction of her career’s maiden hat trick.

And those were just three of the numerous goals scored by the No. 16 Michigan field hockey team (8-7 overall) as it showcased its offensive prowess, thoroughly outshooting Central Michigan 50 shots to none en route to an 11-0 blowout against Chippewas (1-14 overall) on Sunday in Mount Pleasant.

Relentless pressure by the Wolverines on both sides of the ball enabled them to dominate possession for all four quarters. Although it took eight penalty corners and 11 shots to tally the first goal, their offensive onslaught turned opportunities into goals shortly thereafter.

“It took a little bit of time, but we definitely had to open the floodgates,” McLaughlin said.

Freshman forward Juliette Manzur deflected a rocketed corner shot into the back of the net toward the end of the first quarter, starting the ‘flood’ of goals to come. Michigan continued to force corners, accumulating 23 on the day. However, the Wolverines’ ability to earn such opportunities wasn’t solely due to Central Michigan’s porous defense. Instead, the unyielding Michigan attack and defensive dexterity also proved decisive and unrivaled.

“We made a statement,” McLaughlin said. “We played how we’ve been practicing. We went out and played field hockey and did what we know how to do.”

The Wolverines’ statement mindset propelled them to maintain quick ball movement and steadfast pressure. That pressure is what created each of Michigan’s 50 shots and prevented little to no crossing of the center line by the Chippewas.

“We’ve been playing some really, really solid hockey,” Wolverines coach Marcia Pankratz said. “We performed really well today. We’ve been doing really nice, small passing. We’ve been playing great defense. It’s a team effort.”

Indeed, it was a true team endeavor. Multiple players contributed to counterattacks in transition, and they all spread the wealth. McLaughlin, despite her three goals, was just one of nine scorers and the only player to record more than one goal.

“Being able to have a lot of people on the scoreboard today was so important,” Pankratz said. “It builds confidence for our attack.”

And when going into the final matchup of the regular season against Michigan State, a more formidable in-state foe for the Wolverines, confidence is of utmost importance.

“We’re all in this together,” McLaughlin said. “It is just awesome to have that feeling of confidence going into our last week in the regular season. We’re ready to just keep working together and doing it as a team. Really, that’s what led us to our great success and we will be focusing on that this week to prepare for Friday.”

With the Big Ten tournament on the horizon, Michigan needs to continue fueling its growing confidence against heightened competition. After opening the floodgates Sunday, the Wolverines hope the success isn’t fleeting. And if Michigan’s commitment to pressing on the offensive endures, the gates might just stay open awhile longer.