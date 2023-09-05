Sixty minutes of regulation and three minutes of overtime had passed in the Michigan field hockey team’s defensive battle against Old Dominion before junior forward Alana Richardson scored the first and last goal off a well-placed pass from freshman midfielder Natalie Millman.

Richardson’s game-winning goal broke the 63-minute scoreless stalemate as the fourth-ranked Wolverines (2-2 overall) defeated the eighteenth-ranked Monarchs (1-2) in overtime, 1-0.

The game began slowly, neither team controlling the ball for long as both teams appeared to be stuck offensively, often losing the ball at the top of the circle. Both defenses were active and aggressive, intercepting passes and committing a few minor fouls. At the half, Old Dominion had attempted three shots in the first half to Michigan’s four, including penalty strokes for both teams. The Monarch’s goalkeeper, Suus Broers swallowed up every shot that the Wolverines were able to get on target, leaving the teams in a 0-0 standoff.

“Old Dominion is a very good team,” Richardson said. “We knew that they were very agile, very athletic, (they) have a lot of stick skills.”

These stick skills had Michigan floundering as Old Dominion intercepted many of the Wolverines’ pass attempts, deftly stopping fast break opportunities and sending the ball ricocheting down field before Michigan could set up its offense.

“The forward line … had a really hard time getting in front of the ball and feeding people the ball,” Richardson said. “We tried to make in-game adjustments, and I think it worked a little bit.”

In the second half, sloppy defensive play from Old Dominion led to penalty strokes for the Wolverines, and they were able to create multiple openings, improving to eight shot attempts in the second half. Nevertheless, “a little bit” wasn’t enough, as they still couldn’t capitalize on any of the opportunities.

Michigan’s strong defense bolstered its sub-par offensive performance by stealing balls from the Monarchs before they could attempt a shot, controlling possession and keeping the ball on Old Dominion’s defensive end.

Late in the fourth quarter, senior midfielder Erin Reilly nearly broke the stalemate, carrying the ball downfield into the circle on a fast break. However, the Monarch’s defense converged on her and she tripped, squandering the final effort of regulation play. It was one more offensive misstep for the Wolverines in what should have been a routine win.

“We had so many circle penetrations,” Richardson said. “We had so many opportunities, capitalizing on them will come as we get deeper into the season.”

As the buzzer sounded to end the fourth quarter, the teams were still tied 0-0. Transitioning away from the typical regulation 11-on-11 gameplay, both teams instead sent their best seven players out onto the field, opening up more routes to the goal.

Old Dominion came out of the break hot, slamming passes downfield, but within the first minute the Wolverines regained possession. A fast break towards the Monarch goal, led by Millman and fellow freshman line-mate Kelsey Reviello, resulted in Richardson’s goal, her third of the season, and the end of the line for Old Dominion. Reviello stole the ball from a Monarchs forward in the backfield, sending it flying over to Millman. As Millman crept closer to the goal, she drew the Old Dominion defenders to her, opening up the passing lane to Richardson who sunk the goal.

It was Michigan’s first ranked win of the season, an important milestone following its losses to No. 1 North Carolina and No. 12 Wake Forest. Although an overtime win is not ideal in the context of the rankings between the Wolverines and the Monarchs, Michigan took the opportunity to even up its record and looks to improve its offensive prowess.