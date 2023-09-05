The Michigan field hockey team was itching for a get-right game.

Stewing on a tough opening weekend that ended in two razor-thin losses to ranked opponents, the Wolverines’ home opener against UC Davis provided them with that opportunity.

Render that opportunity seized.

From the get-go Friday night, No. 4 Michigan’s (1-2 overall) forwards took charge, pressuring the Aggies (0-4) and tilting the turf against them. That created memorable first goals for two new Wolverines that spearheaded a dominant 5-1 win. Michigan’s new faces helped turn in the strongest collective performance so far in its young season.

That dominance was rooted in sticking to the fundamentals and basic concepts — one that Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz emphasized to her squad throughout the week.

“We stress just doing your job, being disciplined, playing simple hockey and getting back to what we do best,” Pankratz said. “And I thought we did a really nice job of that today.”

And of all Wolverines, freshman forward Esmée de Willigen was the first to fully execute these tactics to get her team on the scoreboard nearly 10 minutes into the game, making it 1-0.

De Willigen — a Dutch native — spent her summer adjusting to the American field hockey style and lexicon. To ease the transition, fellow Dutch senior backfielder Anouk Veen bridged the language gap for de Willigen by helping translate some of the Dutch field hockey terminology to that of the American game.

But those painstaking processes proved well worthwhile.

De Willigen broke through, redirecting a shot from senior midfielder Rosie Hope into the net.

“We’ve been practicing on goal and on scoring with forwards,” de Willigen said. “I think we did a really great job passing which a lot of our goals (came from). I saw the ball go in, so (I’m) really excited to have my first goal.”

De Willigen’s early goal catalyzed the remaining sparkplugs across the Wolverines’ lineup — outshooting the UC Davis 18-2 in the first half and 31-4 by the end of the game.

Less than two minutes after the opening goal, junior forward Alana Richardson converted off a strategic array of passing from the midfield to double the Aggies’ deficit. And she carried over her dominance into the second half, capitalizing off a turnover to nail a reverse shot goal 14 seconds into the half to nail UC Davis in a 3-0 hole.

“We asked her to be a spark today as she can be,” Pankratz said. “And she was, in the beginning of the game and the beginning of the second half. She’s really committed and played some great hockey.”

Richardson’s goals put Michigan into cruise control, but the sparks of optimism did not end there.

Four and a half minutes into the third quarter, graduate forward Isabella Palde — a Cornell transfer who earned second team All-Ivy honors in 2021 — scored her first goal in maize and blue, before notching her second early in the fourth quarter. A last-second effort by midfielder Caroline Stutte with just 21 seconds left put the Aggies on the scoreboard, but the Wolverines still cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win.

While larger tests lie for Michigan than UC Davis, Friday allowed itself to focus on the basics and control the game.

“When you have a rough weekend, like we did last weekend with a lot of adversity,” Pankratz said. “Coming out and being able to get a nice win like this, we can gain some confidence from that and regain our form where we know how we can play.”

The Wolverines know they can play at a high level to rival the best in the country. Even in opening two losses, they showed that to be true as they lost by narrow margins.

But to turn those into wins, sparks at the forward position that featured in Friday’s win will need to consistently deliver.