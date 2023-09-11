The Michigan field hockey team took control of Friday’s game against Davidson – and it never relented.

Slicing through the opposing backline with calculated flat and through balls, the eighth-ranked Wolverines (3-2 overall) tamed the Wildcats’ (2-3) best defensive efforts en route to a 7-0 win. Compared to their last game when they failed to score until overtime, they turned the tide by scoring often, racking up those seven goals from seven different players.

After a slow first quarter with just two shots on goal and one penalty corner, Michigan’s attacking prowess turned around in the second quarter. Freshman midfielder Natalie Millman tapped in her first goal of the season off a shot from freshman forward Juliette Manzur.

“Our team is really technical and really dangerous,” Manzur said. “Our team is getting to know each other so much … and you can see it on the board with how much we scored.”

But the Wolverines were not content with only one goal. They came out of the half with an intensity that methodically picked apart Davidson’s defense.

“We’re trying to work on some tactical things,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “We were a little tentative in the first half. … I wanted them to trust in their ability and play with confidence (in the second half).”

Five minutes into the third quarter, senior midfielder Pilar Oliveros drilled the ball into the cage directly off a corner inserted by senior forward Kate McLaughlin and assisted by junior forward Alana Richardson, marking the first of six goals in the second half.

Just 32 seconds later, senior forward Lora Clarke swept the ball past the goalkeeper off an assist by Manzur, raising the Wolverines’ lead to three. But Michigan still refused to take its foot off the gas. When they weren’t scoring, the Wolverines held complete control of the passing game, maintaining all momentum.

“We just have to have that mentality that no balls get through us,” senior midfielder Erin Reilly said. “Kudos to the forwards and everyone for stepping up. I feel like we never let (Davidson) have the ball for too long. We were always on them and got our stick on the ball.”

Michigan carried that momentum into the final frame, tallying three more goals. McLaughlin scored first rebounding the ball off the goalie’s pads, with freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello notching a goal direct from a corner shortly after that. Freshman forward Esmée de Willigen finished off the day by tapping the ball into the cage during a corner scrum in the 54th minute.

“A lot of people stood out today,” Pankratz said. “I think Jules (Manzur) had a good game. Erin had a great goal. Lora was really – in the first half when things were a little bit tight – she was really carrying her team. It was a lot of players, a team effort for sure.”

With an offense that threatened the cage from all positions and a defense that locked up the circle, the Wolverines showed that they have both a deep offensive attack and the ability to post clean sheets.

If Michigan can continue to share the ball and outshoot opponents anywhere close to the 31 more shots it had against the Wildcats, opponents should continue struggling to contain its versatile weapons.