After a disappointing loss against Ohio State last Friday, the No.8 Michigan field hockey entered its game against Kent State on Sunday with a sense of urgency.

After securing an early lead, Michigan (5-3 overall) never took its foot off of the gas, defeating Kent State (2-6), 3-1, by relying on the strength of its horizontal ball movement.

Just three minutes into the first quarter, the Wolverines came out as the aggressors. Freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello secured the ball on the right sideline and maneuvered her way up the field to find senior forward Lora Clarke in the circle. Clarke’s dangerous shot created the first corner opportunity of the game, giving the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

“I think it was critical that we bounced back today,” Clarke said. “Coming out in the first two minutes of the game and being able to score and capitalize is critical because then it keeps the momentum going in our favor for the rest of the game.”

Following Michigan’s early goal, the Golden Flashes struggled to rebound. As the Wolverines maintained possession, Kent State became frustrated and frantic, playing on their heels against Michigan’s relentless passing game.

Heading into the second quarter, the Wolverines continued to build momentum by retaining possession and switching the field, finding open teammates prepared to attack on the flanks. It was an offensive strategy that stretched the Golden Flashes’ defense and repeatedly placed Michigan into dangerous territory again and again.

While every opportunity for Kent State appeared to go right back into their opponent’s sticks, the momentum began to shift in the beginning of the second half. After making changes during halftime, the Golden Flashes returned to the field with a newfound assertiveness. Within the first minute of the second half, Kent State tied the game at one after their insert from a corner caused a deflection that wound up in the back of the cage.

But the Wolverines didn’t allow the goal to taint their skillful play. Instead, Michigan matched its opponents energy by marching the ball down to Kent State’s defensive third and creating its own offensive chances.

Shortly after, Reviello dribbled the ball all the way down the right flank into the circle and centered it for her teammate, senior forward Kate McLaughlin, who scored to recapture the lead. Less than two minutes later, Reviello scored off of another offensive corner, giving Michigan a 3-1 lead.

“Corner execution was really outstanding,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “We put together some good passing combinations which we’ve been working on, so I was pleased with the effort today.”

With an opponent like Michigan, Kent State’s best strategy was to rely on capitalizing on any errors committed by the Wolverine’s defense. The Golden Eagles found this opportunity in the third quarter with a passing error between two Michigan players in their defensive third of the field. Kent State possessed the loose ball and fired a shot into the back of the cage.

But the goal was called back after further review after the referees observed the ball hitting the backside of the Kent State forward’s stick while shooting.

“I think getting (that play) turned around just put the momentum back on our side,” Reviello said.

“Instilling in us (a message) ‘Hey, we’re so good. Just go play your game and don’t change that.’ ”

As the Wolverines prepare to face Iowa on Friday, this victory over Kent State will serve as an important stepping stone as they embark on the Big Ten sector of their season. Creating passing channels from sideline to sideline and offensive opportunities up the flank will be important for Michigan’s offense going forward.

“I was super satisfied with how we came out today,” Clarke said. “The entire team was doing their jobs and fighting their battles. It always feels good to come out on top and then for (this win) to trickle into the Big Ten play is super critical. Everyone is fueled and has a fire lit underneath them.”

As these past few games dictate, the fire that will fuel the team in each of its remaining games needs to be lit early in the game to create positive momentum to follow.