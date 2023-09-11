In the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the No. 8 Michigan field hockey team and No. 10 Saint Joseph’s, neither team could seize control of the momentum.

The ball flowed between both sides of the field with both teams sharing the ball effectively. Subsequently, the Wolverines and the Hawks created chances early, earning two shots on goals each. But Michigan achieved its first real chance at a goal, securing the first corner nearly 10 minutes into the game.

Before that moment, however, jabs to break the stalemate were few and sparse.

Saint Joseph’s control of the ball forced the Wolverines to commit more to their defensive efforts, and thus created minimal counter attack efforts. Even creating a chance of their own, the Hawks forced a corner that was ultimately snuffed out by redshirt sophomore goalie Caylie McHanon and the Michigan defense.

But that stalemate was broken after the Wolverines had their first chance at a corner of their own.

After senior forward Lora Clarke forced the corner, she took it herself to try and open the scoring. Following a well-placed ball to redshirt sophomore midfielder Claire Taylor, Taylor redirected the ball, hitting a defender, and then to senior midfielder Pilar Oliveros who placed it over Saint Joseph’s goalie Janelle Ward’s reach to break into an early lead, which proved to be a difference maker.

“It gave our team a lot of confidence,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “We came out strong, which was a goal of ours, to come out and play for 60 minutes. I thought we did a nice job of that today. And it was a great corner.”

And with the Wolverines’ first goal, momentum shifted completely in favor of Michigan.

The first goal allowed the Wolverines’ offense to contain possession and gave them the means to play confidently on the offensive end of the ball. Michigan outnumbered the Hawks in first-half shots, racking up three shots to Saint Joseph’s one after the first goal.

Although the Wolverines dominated in the shot column, they couldn’t convert on any other first half opportunities and instead looked to continue their offensive presence in the second half.

Starting in the second half, Michigan applied pressure on offense, keeping the ball on the Hawks’ side of the field for nearly all of the third quarter. With the strong offensive attack from the Wolverines, the defense also needed to hold their ground.

And during a shotless third quarter from Saint Joseph’s, Michigan set up for its fifth corner of the game. Freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello converted for the Wolverines’ second goal of the game.

“It was such a team goal,” Reviello said “We earned that corner. … We just hustled, earned it, and then just was able to finish it. It was put in my hands but was a team goal, for sure.”

While Michigan allowed three fourth-quarter shots, due in part to the Hawks playing without a goalie for the last 11 minutes, Saint Joseph’s failed to capitalize on any of its chances. After the Wolverines’ game-defining moment, they continued to deliver offensive pressure to finish out the game.

Michigan’s dominant performance came as a result of preparation and a game-defining moment, but also in the midst of a winning streak that now spans four games. After two losses to ranked teams to begin the season, the Wolverines have seemingly turned the corner.

Following the momentum shifting goal in a streak of wins for Michigan, the Wolverines will need to continue to push their offensive intensity to create game-changing opportunities that set the tone for the remainder of their game. And on Sunday, Oliveros first quarter goal did just that.