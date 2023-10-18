Following the past three games against Northwestern, Rutgers and Maryland, in which the No. 16 Michigan field hockey team has been inches away from a victory — losing by only one goal each time — the Wolverines were hungry for a win.

That desire shined through as Michigan (7-7 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) faced No. 15 Penn State (7-6, 2-3) on Sunday. With the Wolverines maintaining offensive intensity for the entirety of the game, they ultimately tamed the Nittany Lions, 2-1, snapping their three game losing streak.

Both teams started off strong, with possession of the ball moving back and forth between each zone. However, after Penn State earned its first goal five minutes into the first quarter, the Nittany Lions didn’t get much of a chance to score again.

For the rest of the match, the Wolverines dominated possession with their clear and crisp passes down the field and deft ball control. Michigan’s aggressive offense put on high pressure that forced corners and created scoring opportunities, racking up a total of eight shots by the end of the first quarter.

After multiple opportunities, Michigan alas found the back of the net. Graduate forward Isabella Palde tipped the ball into the goal following a shot taken by senior forward Kate McLaughlin from the middle of the circle, tying the game at one apiece.

“Learning how to not just go up the middle and get frantic with the ball and try to do it all yourself, working on two touch passes and using each other and getting that extra support from midfielders and forwards,” McLaughlin said. “I think we’ve really been building upon that instead of playing very individually. Working together and getting those two-touch passes helps us get up to the circle.”

The Wolverines continued to maintain possession, pressuring Penn State’s defense and peppering Nittany Lions’ goaltender Brie Barraco with a total of 12 shots by the end of the second quarter. Michigan’s eagerness to get ahead was on full display.

And it didn’t have to wait too long for that eagerness to translate.

Just four minutes into the third quarter, senior midfielder Rosie Hope took the ball up the right side of the field and passed it to McLaughlin, who was ready to receive it in the middle. She took a shot from the top of the arc, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.

Even though McLaughlin’s goal was Michigan’s last of the game, its aggressiveness never waivered. The Wolverines launched 10 more shots on goal before the final whistle was blown, but they were unable to get the ball past Barraco to capitalize.

“I think their goalkeeper played really well,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “I think we just have to keep working on staying poised in the circle and taking our time and I thought we did that today and finished two good shots.”

With a total of 23 shots coming from various forwards and midfielders, the Wolverines presented strong chemistry on offense. And if Michigan continues to place pressure on its opponents and demonstrates its offensive prowess — like it has shown to be capable of doing — it will serve the team well as postseason play looms.