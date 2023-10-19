Just ten seconds into the No. 16 Michigan field hockey team’s game, senior forward Kate Mclaughlin found herself inside the circle with a golden opportunity. She wound up and shot hard, low and on target. But Terrapin goalie Alyssa Keblasko stepped in front, stopping the attempt.

Plays like this would come to define Michigan’s (6-7 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) 1-0 loss to No. 10 Maryland (11-3, 3-1), in which the Wolverines outshot the Terrapins 20-8 despite failing to net a single goal. When asked what was missing from the attack, Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz was straight to the point:

“We didn’t score,” Pankratz said.

The Wolverines dominated possession in the beginning of the first quarter, during which strong passing between midfielders led to Michigan attempting five shots before the game’s six minute mark. A sudden counterattack from Maryland put the Wolverines in an early 1-0 deficit, despite the opportunities being lopsided in their favor.

Michigan began the second quarter with a similar intensity as the first, but its inability to finish chances persisted as all three early-quarter shots missed wide. Still, the sustained pressure suggested that the Wolverines would soon find their way onto the scoreboard. But Maryland had other plans.

The Terrapins dampened Michigan’s growing second quarter momentum with a few shots of their own. Maryland midfielder Hannah Boss missed wide at the 20:47 mark, and redshirt sophomore goalie Caylie McMahon helped the Wolverines survive a scare by saving consecutive on-target shots from Terrapin freshman Maci Bradford less than a minute later.

Maryland found its footing early in the third quarter, threatening to add to its lead with a pair of shots around the 36th minute. Michigan started clicking later in the third and appeared close to tying the game, but instead added to its list of almosts, forcing two corners but failing to convert either.

Senior back Anouk Veen led the third quarter resurgence, sending several shots the Terrapins’ way. Veen’s three shots on goal in the game were just one less than Maryland’s four as an entire team.

Veen was quick to point out the offense’s shortcomings.

“Finishing on corners, finishing on shots,” Veen said. “But we also just need to keep our heads high … we’re not back to zero.”

With three minutes remaining against Maryland, Michigan pulled McMahon out of goal and mounted one final attack. The Wolverines again found themselves just feet from the net, but the Terrapins held their ground, sealing their shutout performance.

Michigan’s 6-7 record includes one-goal losses to No. 1 Northwestern, No. 6 Rutgers, and now No. 10 Maryland. If the Wolverines can use the positives from Friday to build momentum into more tough Big Ten matchups, their plentiful chances may soon turn to goals and a few more tallies in the win column. But the schedule only gets more difficult, and if they can’t find an adjustment, Michigan may continue to struggle.