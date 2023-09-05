To say offense has been a struggle for the No. 4 Michigan field hockey team this season would be an understatement.

Entering Sunday’s matchup with No. 18 Old Dominion, the Wolverines only had seven goals on the season in three games. Even worse, five of those seven goals came from one matchup against UC Davis, an unranked opponent, and three were attributed to just one player in junior forward Alana Richardson.

Despite these offensive struggles, the Wolverines persevered, resulting in a narrow 1-0 victory. But even while the goal-scoring didn’t materialize, Michigan showed progress toward returning to the offensive outings it has grown accustomed to in prior seasons — nearly three goals per game.

“We had a couple of good shots here and there,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “Their goalkeeper made some really lovely saves and that’s how hockey goes.”

Compared to Old Dominion’s offensive production though, the difference was night and day. The Wolverines tallied eight shots on goal in the victory, its second-highest total on the season. Michigan sustained a sufficient amount of pressure in the offensive zone as well, leading to five penalty corners, much more than the Monarchs’ two. Yet, the Wolverines struggled to connect.

While Michigan was effective in sustaining its intensity in the offensive zone by maintaining possession of the ball, capitalizing on those opportunities was where its issues surfaced. The Wolverines had problems getting the ball into the circle for clean looks, and the scoreboard reflected that.

Even with the five corners granted to them, Michigan couldn’t convert, sometimes even missing the net entirely. Their inefficiency with these chances surprised Richardson.

“We should be scoring penalty corners and we have worked really hard in the offseason … preseason and every day to really execute on our corners,” Richardson said. “(They’re) one of our challenges as a team for sure. … We should be scoring at least one of those five (penalty corners), probably two.”

Another aspect of the Wolverines’ game that made putting shots in the back of the net difficult was moving the ball.

Throughout the game, Michigan’s passes were often intercepted by Old Dominion’s defenders. The issue even plagued the Wolverines to the end of regulation, when senior midfielder Erin Reilly failed to make a pass to one of two open teammates. Instead, the Monarchs stole the ball from her stick, sending her sprawling to the turf and preventing a late push from Michigan.

Richardson’s solution to the Wolverines’ passing problem, however, was quite simple. To succeed on offense and capitalize on chances, they needed to get to the ball first.

“We had a really hard time getting in front of the ball and feeding people to the ball,” Richardson said. “(Old Dominion) did a really good job (of) stepping in front of us, and I think that’s something we have to be better with.”

Ultimately, Michigan’s sustained pressure won out — especially with only seven players on the field for each team in overtime. A pass from freshman midfielder Natalie Millman to Richardson sealed the game less than four minutes into the period, sending the Wolverines home with a second-straight victory.

On Sunday, Michigan eventually got the one goal they needed to win. But as the campaign continues and the tougher Big Ten season begins, the Wolverines will have to clean up their offensive performances to enjoy more success.