On senior night in a rivalry-fueled Friday evening in Ann Arbor, excitement and nerves ran high as both the No. 16 Michigan field hockey team and Michigan State hoped to extend their seasons into the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines (9-7, 3-5 Big Ten) secured their place, beating the Spartans (3-12, 1-7) 1-0 with a goal in the final minutes of a double-overtime game. The grueling battle lasted into the night — as Michigan outlasted a tough defensive affair.

“There was a lot on the line between senior day and also trying to get a bid to the Big Ten tournament,” senior forward Lora Clarke said. “There were a lot of emotions before the game.”

In the opening minutes of the game, the Wolverines came out hot, forcing Michigan State to hunker down in its defensive end. All the Spartans could do was try to put sticks in lanes and make Michigan work for every opportunity. The Wolverines earned four penalty corners in the first quarter — three in the first five minutes — but Michigan’s offense failed to capitalize. It was only the start of a long night.

The Wolverines outshot Michigan State 7-1 in the first quarter, forcing the Spartans on their heels. However, Michigan was unable to find the back of the net. Michigan State refused to yield, resulting in goalie Cecily Charles having to come up with four big saves in the first, looking to quiet the home crowd.

“Michigan State brought all we can handle, we knew they were going to,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “It’s always a big battle between Michigan and Michigan State and is everything a rivalry has to offer.”

As the Spartans found their footing, the energy faded from the emotion-driven first quarter and the Wolverines only put up two shots in the second quarter. In a change of pace, Michigan State earned two early green cards against Michigan in the first five minutes, putting the Spartans up a player on two different occasions. Although Michigan State had some good looks, it too failed to capitalize.

And the field quickly tilted back in Michigan’s favor. Senior forward Lora Clarke appeared to score in the final two minutes of the half, but the goal was overturned.

The second half was more of the same up-and-down action with neither team able to show anything for their efforts. Straining back and forth for 60 minutes was not enough. With a spot in the Big Ten Tournament on the line, the opponents were going into overtime.

Heading into extra play, both sides were itching to score — not only to win the game but to save their season. However, neither defense went down without a fight. The seven-on-seven overtime period opened the field up for space to work with the ball and get crafty with offensive opportunities. But at the end of the first overtime period, it was still a scoreless game with palpable anxiety in the air.

When the opening buzzer sounded for the second overtime period, the Wolverines’ desire to win engrossed the field. They were pushing the Spartans’ defense to its limits, knowing that eventually, something had to give in what felt like an endless matchup.

In the final minutes of the second overtime period, senior forward Lora Clarke collected the ball on her stick and used the open field to her advantage, taking her defender one-on-one to the goal. She cut down the middle and passed the ball off to freshman forward Juliette Manzar who fed her back on a drive down the left-hand side of the circle. Clarke secured the win with a reverse chip to the back of the net.

The bench stormed the field with a cacophonous uproar and tackled Clarke to the turf. With Clarke’s goal, the Wolverines secured the sought-after Big Ten Tournament bid and a nail-biting rivalry win.

Michigan found itself the victor of a tumultuous overtime battle fueled by rivalry. The Wolverines now look to use this win to charge their postseason.