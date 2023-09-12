On Sunday, the No.8 Michigan field hockey team continued its winning streak with a fourth consecutive victory on its home field. In a competitive 2-0 win over Saint Joseph’s, the Wolverines showcased the many new faces that are already making their mark on the field.

With five freshmen and a graduate transfer on the roster this season, Michigan has had to rely on its new players. On Sunday, the Wolverines’ new additions brought high energy and tenacity to a game plagued by Michigan penalties.

Freshman midfielder Natalie Millman displayed both this spirit — and inexperience — when she was given a green card with eight minutes left in the second quarter. However, she returned to the game with an offensive objective in mind — immediately dribbling into the circle and creating the Wolverines’ third corner opportunity of the game. This play showed Millman’s drive to establish herself as a dependable offensive weapon.

However, Millman was not the only new player who established her presence on the field Sunday.

A turnover by the Hawks in the third quarter created momentum for another newcomer to shine. When the ball entered the circle during Michigan’s second offensive corner of the half, freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello stepped up and finished the ball into the goal.

As the game continued with penalty after penalty, the Wolverines were forced to rely on both underclassman and veteran players as they constantly fought a player down.

“Everyone on the field trusts each other (including) the coaches,” Reviello said. “And I think that allows us to be creative and go die for a ball knowing that the girl behind just got your back.”

This coordinated effort is something that Michigan has been working on since preseason. With more than a third of its roster being newcomers, this early season has demonstrated a period of rebuilding.

After a rocky start, with two losses kicking off their season, the Wolverines have found stride as they learn to incorporate these young contributors on the field. The newly established dynamic and teamwide composure is a testament to the veteran leadership that has guided the new faces.

“The upperclassmen (have) brought us in so easily,” Reviello said. It was smooth coming in on the first day of preseason as a part of the family. It was never like we had to figure it out (on our own).”

Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz also echoed the importance of these early games to build the team’s confidence.

“We have had some injuries and some unlucky stuff and we’re not as deep as we normally are,” Pankratz said. “These guys are getting a lot of minutes and having confidence means a lot, especially for the inexperienced players. With a win like this against a really great opponent, hopefully they can believe in their abilities and bring it for the next game. We’re really growing every single day.”

In the early moments of their season, this idea of growth and establishing a well connected team dynamic appears to be at the forefront of the Wolverines’ objectives.

“We have been building, building, building,” sophomore redshirt goalkeeper Caylie McMahon said.

Previous games have provided Michigan players with the necessary time and experience to adjust to their new dynamic on the field. The Wolverines are armored with teamwide trust, dynamic talent and a newfound confidence.

With this sturdy foundation to support them, these young players are prepared to flourish on the field — and eventually lead the historic Michigan program.