Behind a tenacious defensive effort, the No.16 Michigan field hockey team got back in the win column with Sunday’s 2-1 victory over No.15 Penn State. Despite a scare in the last 20 seconds of the game, the Wolverines’ defense was able to hold off late pressure from the Nittany Lions that produced the only shot of the second half.

It served as a testament to Michigan’s defense.

After a quick goal from the Nittany Lions early in the game, the Wolverines’ defensive line settled in, passing swiftly and allowing the midfield to push up and get more involved with the offensive pressure. Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz diagnosed the improved defensive chemistry as the determining factor between the close losses it suffered and the hard fought wins like this one.

“We played really solid team defense the whole match,” Pankratz said. “I think we have to keep working on staying poised in the circle and taking our time.”

Defense has been a strong suit of the Wolverines’ game plan, only letting up four goals in their last three games combined. But they weren’t able to capitalize on their defense in those contests. In its match against Rutgers, Michigan held a shot advantage, but fell in an overtime loss. In a similar way, the Wolverines held a dominant 20-8 shot advantage against Maryland, but just like against the Scarlet Knights,, the strong defense wasn’t enough for a win.

In its victory over the Nittany Lions, the defense was able to dictate the pace of play, making practically no errors. On the other hand, Penn State had trouble controlling possession outside of their own half, with the slick turf resulting in inaccurate passes and mistimed dribbles.

“We’ve had a lot of practice learning how to not just go up the middle and get frantic with the ball,” senior forward Kate McClaughlin said. “We’ve worked on two touch passes and used each other to get that extra support from midfield and forwards.”

The work in practice that McClaughlin mentioned clearly came to fruition against the Nittany Lions, with the defense only allowing two corners. It’s an area of the game the Wolverines struggled to defend in the past three games, but on Sunday, Michigan found a way to overcome that.

In the last two games of the season, the Wolverines will take on Central Michigan and Michigan State, two teams with a combined record of 4-22. With defense seen as a strength by coaches and players alike, Michigan will look to turn that into offense and convert its opportunities into goals.

While the Wolverines won’t need their defense as much in those two matchups, finally seeing their adjustments work is important. It’s something that will be critical looking beyond the final contests of the season and into postseason play, and was crucial in the win over Penn State.