Michigan knew scoring against Rutgers was a tall task. When it failed to do so Thursday, the Wolverines may have been stunned, but it wasn’t a complete surprise.

In the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, No. 16 Michigan (9-7 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) fell to No. 5 Rutgers (15-2, 6-2) 1-0. Entering the game, the seventh-seeded Wolverines knew that they needed a solid offensive plan to combat the second-seeded Scarlet Knights, who boasted a .779 save percentage and have only allowed 23 goals in 17 games this season.

“The offensive plan was to execute our corners and to be able to score,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said.

While they had a plan, the Wolverines were never able to execute it.

Senior forward Kate McLaughlin got a shot off in the first minute of the game. Although it was blocked, such an early offensive move signaled that Michigan would assume an aggressive approach. However, the Wolverines’ next offensive move didn’t come until the 12th minute when McLaughlin’s second shot went wide on the right side. Without either team finding the net, the first period ended scoreless.

In the second quarter, Rutgers came out strong. Forward Indy van Ek slotted the ball to the bottom center of the net in the 18th minute, but it was saved by junior goalkeeper Caylie McMahon. And just one minute later, Scarlet Knights midfielder Paulina Niklaus fired another shot, but it also went wide. With Rutgers as the attacking team at the moment, although failing to score, the newfound momentum continued and eventually lead them to victory.

Michigan’s lone offensive attack in the quarter came in the 27th minute when senior forward Lora Clarke put the ball toward the center of the net, but the attempt was easily saved. The first half ended with the score still being tied at zero and the Wolverines having one shot on goal on three total shots. Michigan knew that it needed to wake up if it wanted to continue its tournament run.

“We knew there was only two quarters left of hockey to play and overtime with less people on the field is not the most fun thing in the world,” Clarke said. “So we just wanted to capitalize early so we didn’t even have to get to that point.”

Even with that outlook, the Wolverines couldn’t wake up.

Michigan had an early offensive sequence in the 33rd minute of the third quarter when senior backfielder Veen Anouk had a shot on goal, but it was yet again saved by Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights responded on the counterattack in the next minute, but also failed to score. Although both teams had offensive momentum in the third quarter, it ultimately came down to which teams momentum could carry that momentum into the final frame.

And that turned out to be Rutgers, even as the fourth period started off with both offenses quiet.

Because the Scarlet Knights eventually broke the silence. In the 55th minute, Niklaus ended the stalemate with a goal to the left side of the net. Michigan’s offense tried to respond to the goal, but came up short by having their last four shots blocked. The game ended without the Wolverines ever finding the back of the net, ending their Big Ten Tournament run. However, they’re still looking toward the future.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bye or something in the NCAA Tournament,” Clarke said.

Michigan needs to have more consistent offensive moves if it wants to move forward in the postseason. Because even if the Wolverines make the NCAA Tournament, a dormant offense will send them home early — like it did in the Big Ten Tournament.