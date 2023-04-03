As time ticked away on the clock, junior midfielder Erin Reilly refused to let up the offensive pressure, dancing across the top of the circle and sweeping the ball into the net for Michigan’s ninth goal of the afternoon.

It was one of many goals as the Michigan women’s field hockey team put on an offensive show against Central Michigan on Sunday, topping the Chippewas 9-0. The victory against Central Michigan came directly after a win against Northwestern earlier in the day as the Wolverines began their spring competition in style.

The exhibition games have no bearing on the Wolverines’ record; however, that was hard to tell based on the intensity that the Wolverines brought to the game.

“Super pleased with our team in both games,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “I feel like we’re pretty fit and strong. I think we’ve been working on a lot of particular tactics that our team did really well as we finished well, and our corners looked pretty good on both attack and defense.”

From the start of the game against the Chippewas, the Wolverines commanded possession of the ball, generating two high-danger chances within the first minute of the game. These opportunities translated to goals shortly thereafter as junior forward Kate McLaughlin scored toward the end of the first quarter.

Driving to the inside of the circle, McLaughlin corralled the ball off a feed from the outside and lifted the ball into the net, demonstrating her strong control of the ball as she was able to settle the ball and release it in almost the same motion.

Such offensive talent was showcased in almost every player in the lineup throughout the contest, evidenced by Michigan’s ability to maintain possession.

And it paid off in the second quarter as the Wolverines were able to draw four penalty corners. Michigan ultimately forced six corners on the afternoon, capitalizing on the final opportunity as freshman midfielder Zoe Bormet turned a broken play into a goal.

However, Michigan’s ability to force these corners wasn’t solely based on mistakes from Central Michigan’s defense. The Wolverines commanded control of the game through quick ball movement and confidence while dribbling the ball. This composure with the ball is especially notable seeing as Michigan played earlier in the day.

“When you’re playing Central (Michigan) after playing a whole game and a half and they start to get tired,” Pankratz said, “I wanted to work on a lot of things, mainly possession and some of the 2-on-1 skills and tactics that we’re trying to work on. I thought they did a pretty good job.”

Despite the doubleheader, this game provided a true testament to the strength and fitness of the Wolverines as they hardly looked tired. Even in the fourth quarter of the game, Michigan had Central Michigan on its heels.

In the final few moments of the game, junior midfielder Erin Reilley split the defense and sent a long ball to a teammate waiting at the top of the circle for a shot. Although Michigan didn’t score on this play, the intensity was still there even in the dying moments of the game.

The Wolverines will hope to build on this intensity as they look forward. Following last season, one filled with the highs of a Big Ten Championship and the lows of an early playoff exit, the Wolverines are looking to improve within the confines of their current system.

“I want us to get sharper, faster, stronger,” Pankratz said. “I want us to practice versatility within our lineup, but I think you can never get your fundamentals sharp enough, and I think trying to get the game speed high and trying to help the team make good decisions at high speed is what it’s always about. I think so far we’re doing that well, but we are always trying to get better.”

While the game against Central Michigan is solely a spring matchup and the win ultimately holds little significance, it provides an all-important first glance into the team’s future.

And if this game is any indication, the future for this team looks nothing short of promising.