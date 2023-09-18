Just 38 seconds into the No. 8 Michigan field hockey team’s match against No. 17 Ohio State, Buckeyes forward Makenna Webster had Wolverine senior midfielder Erin Reilly on skates. Moving swiftly, Webster entered the shooting circle, firing toward the goal. After a scramble, redirection and a second shot, her ball found the back of the cage.

With Ohio State controlling the momentum early, the Wolverines (4-3 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) failed to recover, falling to the Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0), 5-1, in Michigan’s first loss to its archrivals since 2011.

“Ohio State put us on our heels,” Wolverines coach Marcia Pankratz said. “They played a great game and we simply didn’t.”

Pankratz left no doubt about her disappointment in the team’s performance, when asked to recount a bright spot or standout performance, Pankratz declined to comment.

The reasons piled up early. After Webster’s goal less than a minute into the match, Ohio State struck again with another score on forward Brenna Bough’s redirect through a crowd of Michigan defenders. With less than three minutes left in the first quarter, the Buckeyes took a 2-0 lead into the half.

Following a lackadaisical first quarter, the Wolverines’ penalty corner defense tightened up to start the second quarter. They didn’t allow a goal on four shots, all of which were a result of three penalty corners in the first three minutes of the period. That staunch defensive effort prevented a wider Buckeyes’ advantage as Michigan looked to chip away at the two goal deficit score heading into the third quarter.

In that third quarter, the Wolverines’ defense was again tested, this time failing to the tune of three goals surrendered. While the defense was aggressive, the Ohio State attack was more persistent. The Buckeyes’ offense was lethal once again, scoring on the first two penalty corners with goals from Zella Bailey and Julie Rodijk.

“(Ohio State) worked out how to move the ball around us and they pressed us hard and we struggled to transfer (the ball) which is normally one of our strengths,” senior defender Rosie Hope said.

The Wolverines’ offense was only able to beat the “hard press” once all game, also in the third quarter, as freshman midfielder Kelsey Reviello notched her third goal in as many games, off a clinical penalty corner set up by senior forward Lora Clarke with 3:18 left in the frame.

While Michigan’s defense faltered, and gave Ohio State a comfortable 5-1 lead, the Wolverines’ last-minute attempts were too little, too late. While the Buckeyes were content with sitting patiently, holding their four-goal advantage, the Wolverines’ shots were frantic as the clock wound down, sealing their fate.

“We’ll keep making adaptions and keep our heads up because it’s a long season and we have a long way to go,” Hope said. “The only way is up. We need lots of improvements, but I think they are realistic improvements that we can make.”

Both coaches and players believe Michigan has the personnel and formula for success, and there are few in the field hockey world who would doubt Pankratz’s program. However, in order to live up to internal and external program expectations, the Wolverines must leave the defense from Friday in the past.