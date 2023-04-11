It didn’t take long coming out of halftime.

Moments after the third quarter started, the Michigan field hockey team forced a corner in its spring preseason contest against Kent State. As soon as the referee blew the whistle, the Wolverines sent the ball to junior defender Anouk Veen who, without hesitation, fired a shot from the top of the circle.

While this straight shot was a textbook corner play, the speed and efficiency that executed it demonstrated a clear level of intensity and focus among the Wolverines.

A level of urgency that they lacked to start the eventual 5-1 win over Kent State.

Between turnovers in the offensive circle, disjointed passing and a series of fortuitous bounces, the Wolverines were a step behind their usual pace in the first half.

“We needed to be a little more aggressive,” Michigan coach Marcia Pankratz said. “We were letting them get their eyes up and have too much time to make decisions and play-make; so, we put a little bit more pressure on the ball to get their head down and play better defense off the ball.”

Although the Wolverines were getting shots on the cage, the Golden Flashes’ defense stymied Michigan’s ability to penetrate the center of the circle and generate dangerous scoring opportunities – fundamentals that often allow it to dominate opponents.

But that changed in the second half as the Wolverines looked reenergized.

Michigan got the ball to start the half and it immediately took advantage, finding a multitude of opportunities and capitalizing on them. This was evident in plays made throughout the quarter.

Whether it was freshman midfielder Zoe Bormet driving the baseline with speed or junior forward Katelyn Clarke calling for redirects at the post, the Wolverines applied pressure and made plays throughout the third quarter.

No player better exemplified that upward trend than junior forward Kate McLaughlin.

Having scored earlier in the game, one would think that McLaughlin’s hunger to score would be satiated by that point. It wasn’t.

Weaving her way through defenders, McLaughlin kept the ball tight on her stick as she looked for a lane to shoot. In a matter of seconds, she ripped a powerful reverse chip shot that whizzed into the corner of the cage for her second goal of the day.

“She’s got great touch on the ball,” Pankratz said. “She has a natural knack for moving the goalkeeper and finding the open lanes to the ball … she’s a field hockey player that also plays ice hockey, so she’s a natural and she’s incredibly dangerous. She’s great to have in there.”

Pankratz was not alone in this thinking. After McLaughlin scored, spectators in the stands called her “the wizard” as they applauded her masterful stick-handling talents.

“I think we really have been focusing on that pressure and having that ‘game-like’ experience in all of our practices,” McLaughlin said. “I think practicing how we play is something that we value here at Michigan and that’s something that’s really translated to our spring games.”

When McLaughlin, and the Wolverines as a whole, bring this high level of intensity into the game, they’re a tough team to contain. Although this wasn’t the case for all four quarters, the second half of this spring matchup demonstrated as much.

So as another fall season approaches, Michigan hopes to find a way to maintain that level of play for a full sixty minutes – a level of play that ultimately led to a preseason victory over Kent State.