Courtesy of Abby Burnett.

In the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey 5s Pan American Cups, Team USA matched up against Uruguay in the championship game. Up to that point, the United States had only allowed a single goal, surrendered against Trinidad and Tobago in the semi-finals — a game in which Team USA won, 2-1.

But the championship game was a different story.

After blowing a 4-1 lead early in the second half, the two teams entered a shootout for the coveted Pan American Cup Title. Lora Clarke, a senior midfielder for the Michigan field hockey team, came up to shoot last, ultimately with the game — and the title — on the line. She scored, sealing the game and giving Team USA its first ever Hockey 5s Pan American championship.

“It was really scary,” Clarke told The Michigan Daily. “Especially going last, my legs were literally shaking. I was so nervous and I’ve never felt that kind of pressure before. … Everyone was there for the same purpose. We knew that we could win gold if we put our mind to it.”

Courtesy of Laura Clarke.

Clarke was one of two Michigan athletes representing the United States at the Pan American Cups, with incoming freshman fullback Abby Burnett as the other contributor. Both Wolverines — and everyone on Team USA — were introduced to Hockey 5s, the adaptation of regular field hockey, immediately before departing to Jamaica.

Hockey 5s is the innovation of a normal field hockey game on a smaller field, played with five total players including a goalkeeper. The rendition of field hockey was first founded in 2014 in preparation for the Youth Olympic Games. The sport then adapted to incorporate countries across the world at both the youth and professional levels, which led to the creation of the Pan American and World Cups.

The first ever FIH Hockey 5s World Cup is set to take place in 2024 in Oman. And due to Team USA’s crowning at the Pan American Cups, it will compete in the World Cup this upcoming January.

Clarke was a driving force in Team USA’s success, leading the way in scoring with 11 goals throughout the entire tournament. Clarke’s offensive success is an extension of her success at Michigan, as she also led the Wolverines in goals last year during her junior campaign. Both Clarke and Burnett are expected to try out for the team again and represent the United States in Oman.

Even with Team USA’s success at the Pan American Cups, though, Hockey 5s in the United States is still very new and will need to continue adapting in order to compete at the worldwide level.

“The United States has never played Hockey 5s before,” Clarke said. “Even during tryouts, we didn’t even have the adequate equipment to practice Hockey 5s. Our main principle going in was the concept of adaptability. Everyone was learning every second of the way and no one knew the game and the ins and outs of the game, so we’re all learning together.”

Courtesy of Abby Burnett.

Hockey 5s is a significantly different sport compared to regular field hockey. Clarke and Burnett noticed both the glaring and subtle differences between the two sports — but the main difference is simply the speed and intensity of Hockey 5s.

At the Pan American Cups, urgency and adaptability was the name of the game for the U.S. because of how new the sport was to all the players.

For a team that had never attempted the nuances of Hockey 5s before training immediately before and during the tournament, the U.S. needed to adapt to both the style of the sport as a whole and new teammates. And while that adaptation didn’t happen right away, all players noticed the stark differences and adjusted to help the team succeed early on.

“The rotations are a lot faster, but they need to be faster because you’re sprinting at such high speeds for little, short bursts of time,” Clarke said. “When training, we went over how to kind of get in shape for that because it’s so different from a full field game because the skills really mattered and because you’re in such a tight space.”

While there are noticeable differences between Hockey 5s and regular field hockey in addition to the training that comes with them, practicing for the traditional game of field hockey still helped prepare Clarke and Burnett.

“Hockey 5s has a lot of similar aspects to indoor,” Burnett told The Daily. “Just with my experience from indoor, that really prepared me for the new kind of game. At that tryout, we all came in with an open mind. Keeping that open mind and learning from each other and from the coaches as well as learning from other teams was what made us successful.”

That outlook paid off for Burnett, who was the youngest player for Team USA at 18 years old. The entire team consisted of 10 women from all across the U.S., ranging from 29 years old to Burnett. And while every player had to adjust to the game and its pace, they also had to adapt to each other.

With different players from a wide variety of backgrounds coming together on short notice to represent their country, adaptability — as Clarke put it — was a necessity.

While Team USA won every game — most of them handily — that accomplishment likely wouldn’t have been possible if not for adaptability and intensity that helped the players rise to the occasion and work together.

“We had an overwhelming sense of urgency and intensity from every single person on the team,” Burnett said. “Our drive to compete and be the best started obviously from our coaches and just flowed throughout the entire team and helped us win and keep our stamina throughout the entire tournament.”

Courtesy of Abby Burnett.

Hockey 5s will continue to grow. But with the World Cup a year away, players will return to their club or university to continue training in normal 11-on-11 field hockey. And with that, both Clarke and Burnett will return to Ann Arbor in the fall to compete for the Wolverines.

Clarke, entering what could be her final year with Michigan, is ready to take all the little things she learned with Hockey 5s into the upcoming season. Again, leading the Wolverines in points and goals this past season, she looks to continue dominating with the newfound experiences and abilities from her time in Jamaica.

Among those new abilities include heightened speed and agility, learned when adapting to the new pace of Hockey 5s. All of her adaptation to the new sport could help excel her offensive abilities that extra mile when she returns to Michigan in the fall.

For Burnett, her collegiate career will begin this year after receiving numerous accolades throughout high school. These include two-time All-USA Today HSSA Field Hockey Team, two-time Max Field Hockey All-American first team and two-time NFHCA High School First Team All-American honors across her junior and senior seasons.

Burnett also racked up countless All-State and All-Region awards for her high school in Pennsylvania. After her monstrous career in high school and competing for both Team USA in Hockey 5s and indoor field hockey, Burnett awaits the opportunity to showcase her abilities for Michigan.

While both Clarke and Burnett were standout players selected for Team USA, they will each bring very different experience levels and skill sets to the Wolverines next season.

Courtesy of Laura Clarke.

Adjusting to the collegiate level will likely be easier for Burnett, though, after spending time with Clarke and competing in a high-pressure environment. And both players have the ability to implement key skills learned from their experiences with Hockey 5s.

“Dealing with the pressure and the expectation that everyone has on you and that you’re playing for your country, will help with the pressures of being a (Division I) athlete in the fall,” Burnett said.

After finding great success with Hockey 5s in Jamaica, Clarke and Burnett hope to bring that same mindset and level of excellence to Michigan. The differences between Hockey 5s and traditional field hockey may be substantial, but for Clarke and Burnett the final result they strive for is identical.

And now with gold medals to their names, Clarke and Burnett look to replicate that same success in Ann Arbor this fall.