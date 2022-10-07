The Daily hockey beat predicts the 2022-23 season
DAILY HOCKEY BEAT
October 6, 2021
Before the Michigan hockey team starts the regular season against Lindenwood on Friday, the hockey beat sat down to make some predictions. With a new coach, plenty of exciting freshmen and some key returners, there’s plenty of buzz around the program. Here’s how the writers think the season will pan out.Read more
01
Productive fourth line leaves difficult decisions for Michigan lineup
Connor Earegood
October 6, 2021
For a moment, Nick Granowicz became Bobby Orr.
While driving to the net in the waning minutes of an exhibition against Windsor, the senior forward caught an edge and went airborne.
02
A PhD in hockey: The education of Brandon Naurato
Charlie Pappalardo
October 4, 2021
If you get Brandon Naurato talking for long enough about his life in hockey, he’ll consistently remark, half-jokingly and half dead serious, “I really did get a PhD. in hockey.”Read more
03
Connor Earegood: Brandon Naurato marks a new era
Connor Earegood
October 4, 2021
Brandon Naurato has his eyes locked on the future.
As he hunched over a computer last Tuesday fielding preseason questions from a Zoom panel of reporters, the Michigan interim hockey coach listed his changes to the program — some already made, others a work in progress.
04
Roster Breakdown: Talented freshman class gives Michigan potential
Noah Kingsley
October 4, 2021
A whole lot has changed for the Michigan hockey team since this time last season.
Starting with the obvious, Brandon Naurato has replaced Mel Pearson as head coach. But the composition of the roster looks entirely different too.
05
Predicting the Big Ten hockey outlook this season
John Tondora
October 4, 2021
This past season was nothing short of a success for Big Ten hockey. With three programs making the NCAA regional semifinals — two of which advanced to the Frozen Four — the conference continued to solidify itself as one of the most competitive places to play collegiate hockey.Read more
06