After just one hour from the first pitch, the game reached the sixth inning.

With five hits combined between the two teams through this point, it was an efficient pitchers’ duel. The game got exciting, however, when Cal State Fullerton center fielder, Jackson Lyon, ripped a line drive to left field. While it appeared to be a routine catch for junior left-fielder Jordon Rodgers, the ball sailed over his head, giving Lyon a leadoff double. The next batter hit the ball right up the middle, but junior second baseman Ted Burton took all of his momentum to the right, throwing off of his back foot to prevent a run. With a strikeout to follow, the Michigan baseball team got out of the inning scot-free.

The Wolverines (15-14) defeated the Titans (10-18), 2-1, on Friday afternoon to get back in the winning column for the first time in a week.

Defense wins championships, and for Michigan, its regained defensive composure showed a turnaround everywhere. While there was no offense for either team through the first five innings, defense and pitching were the story.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich made a change in the lineup before the game, putting Rodgers in left field, and moving junior outfielder Tito Flores to DH. This change appeared to pay off in the fourth inning as Rodgers fielded a ball to the wall and threw the runner out at second base.

The Wolverines then followed up another solid defensive inning by getting on the scoreboard behind a triple from grad-transfer Joe Stewart and an infield single that scored him from Burton.

The defense wasn’t the only headline, though.

Sophomore right-hander Connor O’Halloran continued his dominant pitching, going 7.1 innings and only giving up one run.

The Titans were finally able to capitalize in the eighth inning after a leadoff double and a sacrifice bunt that put the base runner on third. With O’Halloran pulled, sophomore right-hander Chase Allen gave up a single that tied the game at one. After that, CSF added a single and a hit by pitch that gave it bases loaded with one out ready to do some damage.

Allen composed himself, however, forcing a shallow pop fly and a blooper to Burton at second to get out his biggest jam of the season.

Baseball is a game of momentum.

Given that CSF didn’t capitalize in the top of the eighth inning, it was only fitting that grad-transfer third baseman Matt Frey took advantage of the situation. Frey blasted a leadoff go-ahead home run to right field in the bottom of the inning, setting up Michigan in prime position to eventually take home a win.

While it was a low-scoring game, the Wolverines finally stopped the skid of losing games they were on. With a gritty win and a revised batting order, Bakich and Michigan hope this is the spark they needed.