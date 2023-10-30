Facing a crowd full of Wisconsin supporters at the Big Ten Cross Country Championship, the Michigan men’s cross country team stared down a tall task.

Although the home crowd support won out, propelling the 24th-ranked Badgers to a first place finish, the Wolverines successfully claimed second place in a tight race for runner up. Graduate student Tom Brady led Michigan with his veteran experience, claiming third place overall and ushering the remainder of his young teammates into championship season.

On the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course, commonly held as one of the best courses in the nation, the men’s championship was a tight race between second, third, fourth and fifth place. Wisconsin controlled the race from the jump, claiming an easy first-place finish with just 19 points and individual Badgers taking first, second, fourth and fifth place.

“Yeah, I guess that was pretty expected,” Brady said. “They’re a really, really strong team. I mean, they showed that in their total today. They just really got their guys out there pretty fast, and I guess my only thoughts were (I) just gotta stay with my teammates.”

The Wolverines started strong with Brady leading the charge. Senior Nick Foster was right with him in the beginning, and at the 2000 meter split, Michigan sat safely in second place, well ahead of third-place Michigan State.

That gap tightened, though, as the competition had spread out greatly 11 minutes into the race. Brady had yet to claim a first-place title at this competition and he was running hungry, looking for that top spot.

By the 4000 meter split, the front pack consisted of five Wisconsin runners, Brady and his two Michigan teammates, graduate student Owen MacKenzie and sophomore Caleb Jamara. After transferring from Duke, MacKenzie brought a fresh mindset to his new team.

“He comes to us out of the ACC which is one of the top distance running conferences in the country,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said of MacKenzie. “So he helps bring a different perspective on that experience, but he’s certainly been in enough high level competition that he can bring some valuable feedback to the guys.”

The younger Wolverine runners also proved their importance to their team. Despite being only a sophomore, this was Jamara’s second appearance at the Big Ten Championship. He was integral to Michigan’s finish and exemplified the depth shown at the competition. His fellow teammates, sophomore Luke Venhuizen and freshman Nathan Lopez, rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wolverines.

“I think those young guys really stepped up today,” Brady said. “They had some really solid races where some of our other guys had a bit of off days. They picked up the slack and I think it just shows that these guys are bought in and I’m pretty excited for what this team is going to be in the next few years to come, as a Michigan fan.”

There were some Wolverines who had less than preferable performances at the meet. Seniors Nick Foster and Jack Spamer have been integral members of the team this whole season but finished 27th and 36th, respectively, on Friday. Their off days, though, allowed the younger runners to shine and showcased Michigan’s depth.

It also helped that Brady was so successful. Twenty minutes into the race, the top three runners — two Badgers and Brady — heavily separated themselves from the rest of the group.

Brady attempted to get an edge on Wisconsin runner Bob Liking, the returning Big Ten champion. But course conditions and fatigue began to show their effects as Liking easily finished in first place, followed by his Wisconsin teammate in second. That left Brady fighting for third with two Badgers stalking behind him. He managed to edge them out and finish the 8000 meter course in just over 24 minutes.

MacKenzie, having set the pace of the race early on, finished in eighth place, while Jamara just missed out on the top 10, coming in as the 11th runner at 24.39 minutes.

“I think it shows that we still have some work to do to get ready in the next couple of weeks for the regional meeting.” Sullivan said. “But, you know, we definitely didn’t hurt ourselves today and we will line up in two weeks with a really good shot at making the national championship.”

This meet brought to light many of Michigan’s strengths and weaknesses. The youth showed up, expressing a depth that the Wolverines weren’t sure they had, led by a confident and composed presence from Brady that was integral to their success. But finding consistency will be key in claiming an impressive finish on the regional and national stage.