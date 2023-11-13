If there’s one thing to know about the No. 25 Michigan men’s cross country team, it’s that it means business. And if there’s one thing to know about Wolverines graduate student Tom Brady, it’s that he is a leader.

Put the two together and you get a third place finish among 30 teams — one spot ahead of projections, surpassing No. 17 Notre Dame — at the Great Lakes Regional in Madison. The Wolverines’ podium position exceeded the top four finish required to secure a spot in the NCAA Championships at the end of the month.

Michigan’s consistent top finishes, along with Brady’s individual results, speak for themselves. But it’s what goes unreported on the stat sheet that led Brady and the Wolverines to re-enter the top 25 this season, place second at the Big Ten Championships and clinch a podium finish at the Great Lakes Regional: intensity and leadership.

“We had an understanding of what it was going to take to get there,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “We knew we had to come in with the same intensity we’ve brought all season, and just really make it a business trip.”

With that goal in mind, the Wolverines got off to a strong start through the first 4000 meters. Brady led the charge, closely followed by fellow graduate student Nick Foster who remained less than a second behind. A few seconds back, Senior Owen MacKenzie and sophomore Caleb Jarema ran in tandem, causing Michigan to oscillate between third and fourth place, trading these spots with the Fighting Irish.

“We really just wanted to come out here and get the job done,” Brady said. “I think it was very much about like, ‘we have business to take care of.’ ”

The Wolverines took care of business indeed, with Brady, who placed third overall, as the CEO.

But Michigan’s final 2000 meter push was a collective effort. The Wolverines’ early pressure endured as Foster, MacKenzie, Jarema, senior Zach Stewart, sophomore Luke Venhuizen and freshman Nathan Lopez followed Brady’s lead. They all passed other runners after each 2000 meter split, culminating in 16th, 18th, 32nd, 47th, 24th and 37th, respecively.

A third place team result wouldn’t have been possible, however, without a commendable third place individual finish for Brady. He came in at 29:41.8, less than a second behind the top-two finishers, Wisconsin’s Bob Liking and Jackson Sharp.

“Tom’s definitely a leader on and off the course,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a really great work ethic. He’s very professional in the way he approaches things and that rubs off especially on the young guys around him.”

Clearly, Brady has influenced his teammates. He and the six other competing Wolverines all finished in the top 50 out of 211 competitors, just enough to outstretch Notre Dame. And with NCAA Championships on the horizon, Michigan looks to continue its work ethic and professionalism to reach its highest potential.

“Getting the job done today is a sign that we’re heading in the right direction,” Brady said. “We haven’t really backed off yet. Nationals will be our chance to let loose. It’s what we’ve been training for. We have the mindset that we are one of the better teams in the nation.”

The Wolverines are back in action at the NCAA Championships on Nov. 18. After ‘getting the job done’ on Friday, Michigan plans to keep steadfast trust in Brady. But to fully showcase its talent, Foster, MacKenzie, Stewart, Venhuizen, Jarema and Lopez must maintain the fervor. The Wolverines mean business, and to find national success, intensity and leadership need to remain central to the business plan.