Whether it be a 6-kilometer or a 5-kilometer race, cross country is considered to be one of the most individualistic sports. There are no relays, no blatant teamwork, no lane-to-lane competition — just the internal battle of a runner against their own mind and body.

Some of these races take place on golf courses, some on huge open fields and some through woods that seem barely suitable for running. Yet no matter the location, the same requirements exist: a need for absolute grit and mental determination.

However, as is with most things, there is so much more than meets the eye. Perhaps prompted by the difficulty of most of these races, an incredible level of kinship forms between runners. This partnership is one of the most integral parts of racing at a collegiate level.

For graduate runners Samantha Saenz and Kayla Windemuller, companionship is a deeply familiar thing. Both Michigan locals, hailing from Concord and Hamilton, respectively, they’ve raced together for years. When in high school, while being in different divisions, they both ran in the Michigan Portage Invites and the Cross Country State Finals the same years. Now, Windemuller and Saenz are no longer competitors, but teammates on the Michigan women’s cross country team — and friends.

In every meet so far this season, the two have ranked first and second — Windemuller taking the lead and Saenz right behind her. At the season opener at the Michigan Open, Windemuller finished in 17:21.0, and Saenz in 17:21.6. At the Badger Classic, Windemuller led at 18:03.2 with Saenz right behind at 18:07.1. A similar trend exists throughout the other races, and while the gaps are not always quite as close, they always finish one after the other.

Despite their close times and constant running next to and even against one another, the two are not direct competitors, and have never felt as such.

“​​When she’s next to me racing, I believe that I can do it,” Saenz said on Monday. “… And so when I’m struggling, she’s able to help push me and then when she’s struggling, I’m able to help push her. … It’s just all love and all just trying to make each other better.”

For Windemuller and Saenz, motivation is a huge aspect of why they run together. When they pace together, the two runners always work to inspire each other and push each other, knowing that the success of one runner is the success of their team as a whole. While Michigan runners as a whole strive to always work out together and run together at practices, keeping up morale and boosting companionship, Saenz and Windemuller use it as a strategy as well.

“Our coach (Mike McGuire) is always telling us to work together,” Saenz said. “We really succeed as a team when we practice and then we correlate that practice into our races. And so me and Kayla do every workout together, pretty much every run together.”

This strategy has certainly paid off. On Oct. 14, the Wolverines traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia, for a rainy XC-23 Pre-Nationals. There, Michigan took eighth place out of the 24 teams, finishing with 326 points. Windemuller and Saenz started the race aiming to stick together, communicate effectively and move up the pack side by side. As such, Windemuller finished with a 19th place finish of 20:23.1, while Saenz finished with a 30th place time of 20:42.0. During this race, the duo worked to implement their practices running together, ending with the pair climbing 36 and 35 places, respectively, from their starting positions.

The two have developed specific ways to further their in-race communication. According to Windemuller, while Saenz is better at vocalizing and talking during the race, Windemuller tends to be quieter, opting to tap Saenz in order to signal something. The two athletes are so in tune with each other that they can recognize one another just by their breathing.

Both Windemuller and Saenz credit their individual athletic growth to one another and their team as a whole. When discussing their relationships with each other and the rest of their team, they frequently referenced the supportive atmosphere of their community.

“You’re getting to the line and I’m not thinking about myself and what I’m gonna do,” Windemuller said, “I’m thinking about how what I can do can help the team and I have my teammates on my mind the whole time.”

No matter what happens this season for Michigan, Windemuller and Saenz will be facing it together. If they’re sprinting through the Madison course this Friday at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships, running miles to prepare for their upcoming postseason or just walking home from practice, the only odd sight would be if they weren’t doing it together.