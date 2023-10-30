The Michigan women’s cross country team competed Friday in the Big Ten Championships and narrowly came away with a third place finish as running relationships helped the Wolverines overcome treacherous conditions.

No. 15 Michigan State came in as the favorites and were able to fulfill that expectation, followed by Wisconsin, but the individual front was a much more diverse crowd than anticipated. Ohio State, Northwestern, No. 22 Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State all had runners in the top ten of the 6000 meter race.

Michigan was able to slide into a third place finish largely due to the relationship that has developed between the runners on the team. The depth of their talent made up for the fact that the Wolverines didn’t have a runner finish in the top five, instead getting their points from five finishers more evenly spread out in a pack while fighting through the elements. Graduate student Kayla Windemuller was the first finisher for the Wolverines, coming in seventh place at 21:14:02.

The relationship between Windemuller and her teammate in graduate student Samantha Saenz perfectly highlights the tone of the overall team. The two ran the majority of the meet next to one another, working off their bond to stay in the front pack of competitors.

“We were right next to each other for a lot of the race and that just makes it easier on the mind just knowing that your teammate’s right there,” Windemuller said. “And knowing that we just workout together every single day and so just having her — a familiar face in the race — is just always reassuring.”

After a conservative start via intense muddy conditions, Windemuller and Saenz were step by step next to one another and just behind the front line of competitors only four minutes into the race. But seven minutes in, Windemuller broke off and stayed with the front pack, separating herself from the rest of the Wolverines.

At the 4000 meter split, Windemuller intensely picked up her pace. Joining her was sophomore Lani Bloom, a competitor that Michigan had been waiting to see shine. She had a rough regular season and had not competed since the Sept. 1 Michigan Open meet.

“That actually gives me chills thinking about,” Windemuller said. “She’s had a tough few weeks and a few races and for her to finally put a good one together is really, really special. And we knew it was coming. She’s had great workouts and this is just the beginning for her and so it’s really exciting that she gets to take this momentum going forward and apply it to regionals.”

Conditions continued to hinder competition as all teams clocked in slower than anticipated at the 5000 meter split. Up until then, the race had been relatively condensed with no big gaps remaining between competitors. Eventually though, the frontrunners separated themselves from the rest and Ohio State’s Addie Engel easily finished in first place, claiming back-to-back individual Big Ten Championship titles.

Windemuller was the first Wolverine across the finish line, coming in seventh place in just over 21 minutes. The intense conditions of the race showed their full effect as multiple runners fell to the ground immediately after crossing the threshold.

Traditionally, the Wolverines’ finishing order had been Windemuller, Saenz, junior Samantha Hastie and freshmen Hannah Pricco. This championship finish was vastly different with Windemuller finishing first followed by Bloom, Saenz, freshmen Lisa Luecke, and then Hastie.

Even with less than ideal conditions and unexpected finishers, Michigan was able to clinch third place with 102 points. The team’s relationship will continue to be key as the Wolverines enter championship season. A united effort is what will set Michigan apart, even without a marquee top five competitor.