The Big Ten Cross Country Championships are less than two weeks away, meaning finals season is quickly approaching. At the XC-23 College and Open Pre-Nationals meet in Virginia on Saturday, the Michigan women’s cross country team got a taste of how this coming championship season will feel.

Set up to provide an early glimpse of where a team stands getting closer to the NCAA Regional and National Championship meets, XC-23 Pre-Nationals brings together top programs from around the country to see how they stacked up and learn important lessons for improvement before championships begin.

For the Wolverines, XC-23 provided some peace of mind with a top-third team finish, as they took eighth out of 24 competitive teams. There were takeaways from this meet though, which won’t be taken lightly going into the next few weeks of training.

“Things are starting to click with everyone,” Michigan senior Kayla Windemuller said. “It was a good step forward and there were good things to take away from the meet, but we definitely have more work to do in the next couple of weeks before we race at the Big Ten Championships.”

Windemuller finished 19th overall and first for the Wolverines with a time of 20:23.1 for six kilometers. Senior Samantha Saenz followed her in 30th, finishing in 20:42.0. Crossing the line next was sophomore Samantha Hastie at 62nd with a time of 21:11.1, and freshman Hannah Pricco in 21:39.1 at 106th.

With this finishing order staying relatively similar so far this season, Michigan has likely set its championship lineup, and Windemuller hopes to keep her performances consistent in the next few weeks.

“I feel like I competed well and I think I closed well,” Windemuller said. “I just have to make sure that, going forward, I’m willing to put myself into the mix. Good things will come from that.”

The Wolverines’ young team stepped up at this nationals preview, with redshirt freshman Rylee Tolson following Pricco barely a second later with a time of 21:40.2, and redshirt freshman Abigail Bonnema finishing in 21:43.8.

Michigan’s young roster is rounding into form at an important time in the season, and with one more race before the start of championship meets, it’s building upon experiences with competitive races earlier in the season.

“We have a young team so there’s details that we still need to get wrinkled out,” Windemuller said. “But I’m just really excited to see what we can do as a team. I think with each race, we’re getting better and figuring more things out. I have a lot of belief in this team.”

With the Wolverines scoring 326 points all together, this total isn’t necessarily their top score—but coming from a competitive field, Michigan handled it well. They didn’t give up against a large pack that led to close finishes for everyone.

No. 4 BYU had five runners finish in the top 10, which provided a hint towards what the Wolverines might see at the upcoming National Championships. No. 11 Arkansas, No. 10 Virginia, No. 14 Oregon and No. 23 Tennessee rounded out the top five teams, respectively, each with impressive team scores maxing out at 118 points.

Finishing eighth provided Michigan with a benchmark to build upon over the next few weeks, and it should provide some peace of mind placing among highly competitive teams that are also national contenders. Its runners are keeping pace with successful programs.

The Wolverines were also the best performing Big Ten team at this pre-nats meet, beating out the three other conference teams who ran. This result can be carried over into their conference championship, where they hope to start getting each piece of their team to work in unison.

“If we put everything together on the right day, it could be really exciting,” Windemuller said. “I’m just excited to see our potential and see what we can do. I think that if we have a good result collectively (at upcoming meets), we’ll all be really happy.”

Michigan hopes to put this season’s experiences together at both the Eastern Michigan Fall Classic on Friday and the Big Ten Championships in Wisconsin in less than two weeks, which will mark the start of championship season. If the Wolverines’ performance then mirrors this weekend’s, they could put themselves in a favorable position.