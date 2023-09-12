The Michigan women’s cross country team traveled to Wisconsin on Saturday to take on a deep field of teams at the Badger Classic. With stiff competition, the Wolverines took advantage during the long five kilometer race and gained experience, finishing second as a team with their top finisher taking second overall as well.

Races such as the Badger Classic are important for Michigan because they provide early exposure to the competition the Wolverines will see throughout the rest of the season. Many of the teams at the Classic are notably in their regional race toward the end of the schedule.

Senior Kayla Windemuller was the first Michigan runner to cross the line, taking second overall with a time of 18:03.2. Although this time is slower than her performance last weekend at the Michigan Open, the course was deemed longer than the five kilometers it was said to be.

“It was a long 5K. It was actually about 3.3 miles,” Michigan coach Mike McGuire said. “If you look at the times, they were slower than last week. We did factor the extra distance in and we actually ran faster (than last week).”

Regardless of the times or distance, the Wolverines finished in a similar order to last weekend, with senior Samantha Saenz following Windemuller and taking fourth overall with a time of 18:07.1. Graduate transfer Tilly Sampson was the third finisher for Michigan, changing up the order of last week’s finishers in her first race by finishing 12th with a time of 18:28.8.

“We did a good job up front with Kayla and Sam,” McGuire said. “Kayla had a good, strong finish and moved from fourth to second in the last 300 meters. We ran our graduate transfer Tilly and that was her first race. She finished 12th which I thought was a really strong performance.”

Four Wisconsin runners and three Northwestern runners finished between the three Wolverines in the top ten, demonstrating the tough competition within the Big Ten that Michigan will continue to face. The Badgers took first as a team, followed by the Wolverines, a strong showing that they hope to build on for meets like the conference championship and regional.

Three weeks from now, the Wolverines will face Big Ten teams again at the Loyola Lakefront Invite in Illinois. The race will provide them with another opportunity to gain race experience, which will be important with the depth of this year’s team.

“Michigan is one of the contending teams in the Big Ten,” McGuire said. “We now have a benchmark of where we’re at (as a team) right now. We’ll be able to see where each of the three teams (Northwestern, Michigan and Michigan State) are at three weeks from now.”

The Classic also gave younger runners the chance to perform, including redshirt freshman Lani Bloom and freshman Hannah Pricco finishinh fifth and sixth on the team, and 16th and 19th overall, respectively.

Bloom’s time of 18:35.0 and Pricco’s time of 18:42.6 followed sophomore Samantha Hastie, who finished 15th overall with a time of 18:33.3. Michigan’s young runners are continuing to gain confidence as a team, something that can be built upon as the season continues.

“I thought (runners) four and five, Sam Hastie and Lani, were really solid,” McGuire said. “I thought our true freshman Hannah Pricco had a better race than she did her first time out last week. Overall it’s solid.”

Finishing first for the Wolverines for the second week in a row, Windemuller is excited about her performance and the strength of her team—along with the potential for growth. Michigan took advantage of the environment at the Badger Invite to find a starting point for a big season.

“We really wanted to capitalize on a good environment, a good course and good competition,” Windemuller said. “I think that’s what we did as a team. I just wanted to finish hard and get a good start for the team.”

Windemuller also hopes that the Wolverines will be able to show its improved strength at its next meet in three weeks, which will likely be three weeks of building and preparing for the middle of the season and championship distance.

“I think we’re just going to keep building fitness,” Windemuller said. “I think a lot of us are coming in just ready to work, and there’s just a lot of work to be done. It’s still early and that’s good for where we are right now, but the biggest thing is just working together and getting some more good workouts in.”

Michigan has three weeks to do just that and then travel to Illinois for their next race, their first championship distance of the season. Their performance at the Badger Invite provided another benchmark to build upon.