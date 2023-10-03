The Lakefront Cross Country Invite course lives up to its name with its location. Hosted by Loyola Chicago, the course runs through the Sydney R. Marovitz Golf Course in Chicago, a lakefront course that showcases the coast of Lake Michigan.

The Michigan women’s cross country team struggled on land and by the water, however, earning a middle of the pack finish in the championship race.

The 10 Wolverine runners in the championship race finished seventh as a team. Out of 16 teams, the result didn’t transpire swimmingly for Michigan, but it provided a mid-season benchmark for the Wolverines to build upon with the championship races coming quickly.

“We were a little disappointed,” Michigan coach Mike McGuire said. “We had some good performances but we were also off on a few people. Overall, I think we were hoping for a top four or five (team) finish, so we were a little bit behind what our goal was going in.”

Although the team finish wasn’t ideal, senior Kayla Windemuller’s ability to improve her final position throughout the race stood out. She finished ninth overall with a time of 20:03.3. She came through the first kilometer in 31st and moved up 22 spots throughout the rest of the race.

“I was pretty happy with (my performance),” Windemuller said. “It was a very fast and flat course and I knew I was going to go out hard, but then also move up throughout the race. That’s what I did and I’m happy with it, and I closed hard.”

Following noticeably behind Windemuller was senior Samantha Saenz in 31st place with a time of 20:33.6. Sophomore Samantha Hastie finished next in 33rd at 20:35.4, a strong showing that helped the team score.

“Sam (Hastie) was really good as our number three runner,” McGuire said. “She was a prequel to freshman (Hannah Pricco) who was our fifth runner and (Abigail) Bonnema was our sixth, and she’s a redshirt freshman. Those three all did a great job for us.”

Those performances made up the bulk of the scoring positions for the Wolverines, and while the times show individual improvements across the board, they didn’t translate to team success in the competitive field.

Furman, Ole Miss and Wisconsin made up the top three teams, respectively. With each scoring under 100 points, it’s a clear representation of the high level of competition the Wolverines faced at the event.

Michigan was able to join in on this competition at the Lakefront Invite, gaining experience with these top programs just in time for championship season to start.

“I think it was good for a lot of the girls to see the big competition and how a big race like (the Lakefront Invite) goes,” Windemuller said. “We just need to address discrepancies before going to (the site of the NCAA Championships at) Virginia. For me, I’m just excited to get into another fast field.”

The Wolverines also had runners compete in the Gold Division race, taking third as a team in that competition. The first of the runners to cross the line in this division was graduate Danielle Page, finishing fifth overall with a time of 21:10.3. Sophomore Mara Longnecker followed Page in 12th and 21:30.4.

“We had some people in the (gold division) race that I thought ran strong,” McGuire said. “We’re starting to define where people will be regarding the championship level.”

With 10 runners in the championship race and seven in the gold division race, Michigan gained experience across its deep pool of runners. With bigger meets to come, that depth will have to translate to better team performances than it did on the shores of Lake Michigan.