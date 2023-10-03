The Michigan men’s cross country team has been struggling with illness and injury for the greater half of the season so far. But, at the Joe Piane Invitational, the Wolverines finally started to see the light at the end of the tunnel, just in time for championship season to begin.

“We opened up the race to a couple of guys that were coming off of injury or sickness or both,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “It was a chance to get a look at a couple of those guys and I think we got some really good results.”

Senior Owen MacKenzie was Michigan’s first finisher with a time of 24:13.7 in the five mile race. He finished second overall and 13 seconds in front of third place. MacKenzie’s strong performance paved the way for freshman Peter Baracco, who finished seventh overall with a time of 24:37.1.

Such races are the positive results Sullivan noticed, and they translated to the formidable team finish. But, although the team finished in third place, the total score of 154 was higher than normal for the position.

Large gaps between the runners contributed to a higher score than the Wolverines are used to. Michigan’s gap from second to third was closed by sophomore Henry Johnson, who ran a 25:05.3 and finished in 33rd — 26 spots behind Baracco. He was followed immediately by junior Anthony Hancock, who took 34th in 25:05.5.

Closing gaps between finishers will help the Wolverines lower their overall team score as the season continues on. This will be important in Michigan’s upcoming competition, the Nuttycombe Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin.

“(The Nuttycombe) will be our biggest invitational prior to the Big Ten Championships,” Sullivan said. “So it’s an opportunity for us to hopefully solidify a potential berth to the NCAA Championships. We’re going to have to compete pretty well there.”

If the Wolverines can remain healthy for the upcoming meet, good individual finishes remain possible among such a competitive field. But, coming off injury or illness won’t be new for Michigan this year, as they’ve already dealt with plenty so far.

MacKenzie came off illness and took a solid second place spot, and Baracco had an interesting path to race day at the Joe Piane Invitational. Coming off of such adversities didn’t go unnoticed.

“Peter Baracco has had a little bit of a disruptive build up to this point,” Sullivan said. “But he’s a guy who tends to race really well and he probably ran a bit better than I had expected coming in which is great. And Owen MacKenzie got sick last week and didn’t go to Virginia, so there were some question marks on where he was from the health side of things.”

Even with such obstacles, the Wolverines had a strong showing that solidified the strength of the team they can bring to Nuttycombe and competitions throughout the rest of the season. Michigan will see deep, competitive fields in each of its remaining races, and this event allowed it to set clear goals on how to take advantage of such environments.